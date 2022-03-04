March 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate could discuss — but likely won’t pass — move to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury testimony

Gray RohrerMarch 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Legislature split on $117 million for cybersecurity

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature approves collegiate presidential search exemption bill

BudgetHeadlines

Hundreds of millions in unresolved health care spending gets bumped to top legislative leaders to decide

190708103756-01-jeffrey-epstein-court-protest-0708-super-tease
The issue could return in future years.

A proposal to unseal grand jury testimony in the 2006 case involving Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier accused by dozens of women of raping them while they were underage and who died in jail in 2019, is being floated in the Florida Senate. The matter could be discussed Friday, but isn’t likely to pass.

Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, has filed an amendment to SB 552, a bill dealing with clerks of court, that would allow grand jury testimony to be released to the public if the target is deceased. The bill is scheduled to be discussed and debated Friday.

“When a court orders the disclosure of such (grand jury) testimony … in response to a request by the media or other interested person, it may be disclosed so long as the subject of the grand jury inquiry is deceased, and the testimony was previously disclosed to law enforcement,” the amendment reads.

The amendment, however, is unrelated to the underlying bill and therefore is likely to be ruled out of order, or possibly withdrawn.

But the issue could return in future years, as public interest and pressure has grown for the information in the Palm Beach County grand jury case to be released.

Florida law requires grand jury testimony to be sealed, and violating the law is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.

Reporting by the Miami Herald, beginning in 2018, brought new attention and details to the case of Epstein, who received immunity from prosecutors from federal sex trafficking charges after pleading to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. He served 13 months, but much of the time was spent on work release.

The renewed attention led to Epstein’s arrest in July 2019 by New York authorities. He died in jail on Aug. 10, 2019, and the medical examiner ruled it a suicide, a ruling his lawyers dispute.

Palm Beach County clerk of court Joseph Abruzzo, a former Democratic state Senator, has custody of the records. A judge ruled last year in a case brought by the Palm Beach Post that the records must remain sealed because state law doesn’t allow them to be made public. But Abruzzo has said he’ll work to change state law to allow the records to be unsealed.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHundreds of millions in unresolved health care spending gets bumped to top legislative leaders to decide

nextLegislature approves collegiate presidential search exemption bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more