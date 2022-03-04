Andy Thomson adds $70K in first month as HD 91 candidate

Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson took in more than $70,000 in February, as he seeks to succeed Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King in House District 91.

Thomson raised those funds in just three weeks after announcing his bid on Feb. 8. According to a statement from Thomson’s campaign, he added more than $70,000 from 190 donors in February.

“The momentum this campaign has picked up in just the first month is exciting. This is truly a ‘we’ campaign focused on bringing people together for real solutions to help Florida’s families and businesses,” Thomson said in a prepared statement.

“Our community is speaking loud and clear who their choice is, and this combination of strong financial resources, hard work on my end and our shared vision for Florida’s future will be a winning combination in November.”

Candidates must file full February fundraising reports with the Division of Elections by Thursday, March 10. Thomson’s financial reports aren’t yet available on the Division of Elections website for a closer look at his contributors.

In early February, Slosberg-King announced she would not seek a fourth and final term in the House representing HD 91. Slosberg-King won the HD 91 seat in 2016, succeeding her father, former Rep. Irv Slosberg. Slosberg-King won re-election in 2018 unopposed. In 2020, she handily defeated Republican candidate Sayd Hussein 64%-36%.

The Supreme Court recently approved new House maps for the 2022 election. Slosberg-King would have remained in a new HD 91 with slightly different boundaries. But although the district loses some of its Democratic edge, it will remain Democrat-leaning. Voters in the new HD 91 went for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential contest 52% to Donald Trump’s 47%.

Slosberg-King’s decision prompted Thomson to enter the race. Christina DuCasse and Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman have both filed to run as Republicans as well.

Thomson first won his set on the Boca Raton City Council in a 2018 Special Election. He won re-election unopposed in 2020. He also has experience as a business lawyer.