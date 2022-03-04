March 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Andy Thomson adds $70K in first month as HD 91 candidate

Ryan NicolMarch 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature passes inmate education bill

2022Headlines

Jared Moskowtiz first major name to announce bid for Ted Deutch’s congressional seat

2022Headlines

Florida Legislature approves congressional redistricting plan despite Gov. DeSantis veto threat

Andy Thomson ART
'The momentum this campaign has picked up in just the first month is exciting.'

Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson took in more than $70,000 in February, as he seeks to succeed Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King in House District 91.

Thomson raised those funds in just three weeks after announcing his bid on Feb. 8. According to a statement from Thomson’s campaign, he added more than $70,000 from 190 donors in February.

“The momentum this campaign has picked up in just the first month is exciting. This is truly a ‘we’ campaign focused on bringing people together for real solutions to help Florida’s families and businesses,” Thomson said in a prepared statement.

“Our community is speaking loud and clear who their choice is, and this combination of strong financial resources, hard work on my end and our shared vision for Florida’s future will be a winning combination in November.”

Candidates must file full February fundraising reports with the Division of Elections by Thursday, March 10. Thomson’s financial reports aren’t yet available on the Division of Elections website for a closer look at his contributors.

In early February, Slosberg-King announced she would not seek a fourth and final term in the House representing HD 91. Slosberg-King won the HD 91 seat in 2016, succeeding her father, former Rep. Irv Slosberg. Slosberg-King won re-election in 2018 unopposed. In 2020, she handily defeated Republican candidate Sayd Hussein 64%-36%.

The Supreme Court recently approved new House maps for the 2022 election. Slosberg-King would have remained in a new HD 91 with slightly different boundaries. But although the district loses some of its Democratic edge, it will remain Democrat-leaning. Voters in the new HD 91 went for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential contest 52% to Donald Trump’s 47%.

Slosberg-King’s decision prompted Thomson to enter the race. Christina DuCasse and Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman have both filed to run as Republicans as well.

Thomson first won his set on the Boca Raton City Council in a 2018 Special Election. He won re-election unopposed in 2020. He also has experience as a business lawyer.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Legislature approves congressional redistricting plan despite Gov. DeSantis veto threat

nextJared Moskowtiz first major name to announce bid for Ted Deutch's congressional seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more