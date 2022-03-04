Jared Moskowtiz first major name to announce bid for Ted Deutch’s congressional seat

Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, became the first big contender to formally announce he’s running for what is now Rep. Ted Deutch’s seat representing Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

On Monday the seven-term Congressman announced he’s going to step down from his position to become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee instead of seeking an eighth House term. His retirement has set off a flurry of speculation about who might step into his place, representing a district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“I’m excited to announce my plans to run for United States Congress and will work every day to uphold the high bar set by Congressman Ted Deutch,” Moskowitz said. “It is hard to not see what is happening abroad in Ukraine — who we stand strongly with — and not think of my grandparents who had to flee Europe from a murderous dictator.”

Moskowitz, who became known as “The Master of Disaster” after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead Florida’s Division of Emergency Management through COVID-19 and a number of hurricanes, highlighted his Democratic bona fides. He is the son of an icon — South Florida Democratic Party mover and shaker Michael Moskowitz, who entertained Presidents at his Parkland home and passed away recently.

The younger Moskowitz started his political career at 25, when he was elected to the Parkland City Commission while still attending law school. He was elected as a state Representative for House District 97, representing large portions of northwest Broward County. Gov. DeSantis recently appointed him to the Broward County Commission to serve for the rest of Barbara Sharief’s expired term.

His announcement spoke of the urgent need to step up for democracy.

“Democracy is not just under assault abroad but as we saw on January 6th it is under attack here at home by an agenda spearheaded by Donald Trump,” Moskowitz said. “In Congress, I will fight to guarantee access to the ballot box, protect Social Security and Medicare, work for real gun safety measures and fight for the safety and protection of the State of Israel. I also look forward to working closely with the White House on its ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative to finally find a cure for the disease which has taken far too many good people from us, including my father.”

Moskowitz, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, holds an undergraduate degree from George Washington University and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University. His early career is a who’s who for career building in the Democratic Party. Early on, he worked as an intern for Vice President Al Gore and as an assistant on the presidential campaign of Senator Joe Lieberman.

Others considering a run for the seat include Republican state Rep. Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point, Democratic state Sen. Gary Farmer, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, and Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen.

Moskowitz and his wife of 11 years, Leah, have two children.