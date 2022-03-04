March 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislature passes inmate education bill

Jason DelgadoMarch 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Jared Moskowtiz first major name to announce bid for Ted Deutch’s congressional seat

2022Headlines

Andy Thomson adds $70K in first month as HD 91 candidate

2022Headlines

Florida Legislature approves congressional redistricting plan despite Gov. DeSantis veto threat

prison-jail-1191x560
Under the bill, a jail may contract to provide educational, career, or vocational training to inmates.

The House passed a bill Friday authorizing county prisons to provide educational services to inmates via contracts with local state colleges.

Newberry Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons shepherded the bill as the proposal’s companion sponsor.

The House passed the bill (SB 722) unanimously. It now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ consideration.

“This bill will enable those folks that have made some big mistakes, that have dug holes that (are) very difficult to get out of because they don’t have that skill set and they don’t have that education,” Clemons said.

Under the bill, a jail may contract to provide educational, career or vocational training to inmates.

Proponents of the bill, including Miami Democratic Rep. James Bush III, believe such training will boost an inmate’s chances for success in the workforce.

According to the Department of Corrections, inmates who participate in such programs are 25% less likely to return to jail than inmates who do not. What’s more, DOC reports that for “every grade-level increase achieved, a student’s likelihood of recidivism decreases by three percent.”

Bush stood alongside Clemons and was the only lawmaker to speak on the bill. Gainesville Republican Rep. Keith Perry is the Senate bill sponsor.

Bush has served in prison ministry for over 30 years. He contended the bill is a big “first step” toward prison reform.

“This is not a sprint,” Bush said. “This is a marathon. Every year we have to come back and continue to work on making sure that we do what is necessary to help the inmates return back to their community.”

Perry’s proposal enjoyed bipartisan support through the legislative process. To date, it has yet to garner a single opposing vote.

He also is sponsoring a measure that would broaden a juvenile’s ability to expunge their arrest record.

The Education for Inmates bill is effective July 1, 2022 if signed into law.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJared Moskowtiz first major name to announce bid for Ted Deutch's congressional seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more