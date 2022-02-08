February 8, 2022
Boca Raton City Council Member files for Emily Slosberg-King’s HD 91 seat

Anne GeggisFebruary 8, 20224min0

Andy Thomson ART
Andy Thomson also has the outgoing Representative's endorsement.

The day after Rep. Emily Slosberg-King announced she would not be seeking a fourth term representing House District 91, a Boca Raton City Council Member announced he’s filed to run for the seat.

Andy Thomson, a business litigation lawyer, won his first campaign in a 2018 Special Election and was subsequently re-elected without opposition to the Boca Raton City Council in 2020.

“We need legislators focused on solving problems,” Thomson said, according to a news release from his campaign. “I’m a collaborator and have a record of bringing people together to make a difference.”

The entire city of Boca Raton elects its Council members on a nonpartisan basis. Tuesday, however, Thomson announced he’s a Democrat and has the endorsement of the outgoing Representative.

Slosberg-King said she is “proud” to endorse Thomson for the seat.

“I have worked closely with Andy Thomson over the years to help tackle some of our district’s most pressing issues,” Slosberg-King said, according to Thomson’s press release. “Andy knows this district, has served it well on the Boca Raton City Council and will be a staunch advocate for our seniors, families and residents.”

Thomson’s announcement calls him a “product” of Boca Raton. Thomson’s parents met at Florida Atlantic University, which is based in Boca, in 1967.

HD 91 currently covers parts of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. The likely redistricting plan shows HD 91 extending further west and drawing in parts of Boca Raton and parts of unincorporated Boca. The new district does not extend as far north as it does now.

According to Matthew Isbell of MCI Maps, although the district loses some of its Democratic edge, it will remain Democrat-leaning.

Voters in the new HD 91 went for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential contest 52% to Donald Trump’s 47%. That compares to the 59% Biden earned in Slosberg-King’s current district. Voters in the new HD 91 also favored Andrew Gillum over Ron DeSantis 53%-46% in the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

Thomson said he wants to continue serving his community.

“My record of managing a multimillion-dollar budget, reducing taxes, protecting our environment, supporting small businesses, and standing up for Boca Raton families and first responders gives me the experience we need in the Florida Legislature,” Thomson said.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

