Lawmakers finalize vote to crack down on disruptive ‘pop-up’ events

The Senate voted on Friday to crack down on the rise of disruptive “pop-up” events in Florida.

The proposal (HB 1435) would empower local sheriffs and leaders to more effectively respond to large, unpermitted gatherings.

Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the bill sponsor. New Smyrna Beach Sen. Tom Wright is the companion bill sponsor.

Under the bill, a Sheriff may designate a “special event zone” if a gathering is promoted on social media, attended by more than 50 individuals and disrupts street traffic.

Within the zone, authorities may double fines for noncriminal traffic citations. They also may enforce occupancy limits and impound a vehicle for up to 72 hours for a traffic infraction

The bill’s staff analysis cites a series of events in Daytona Beach, which may include “Orlando Invades Daytona.”

Wright said the events are ongoing, and expected to return soon to Daytona. Authorities, he shared, expect more than 5,000 trucks to “descend” in Daytona.

Last time, the city spent more than $171,000 in police overtime to manage the event.

“They go out and they shoot people in the street,” Wright said of some pop-up events. “They beat each other up on the street. They urinate on the street, and they destroy public and private property and think they’re going to get away with it.”

The Senate passed the bill along a 35-3 vote without debate. Three Democratic Senators voted against the bill — Sens. Gary Farmer, Audrey Gibson, and Bobby Powell.

Among other concerns, they believe the bill goes too far.

“I just think our criminal statutes provide adequate penalties and deterrence,” Farmer said. “I think sometimes these automatically enhanced penalties can lead to a potential for misapplication and I certainly don’t believe that was your intention here.”

The bill now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature. It will take effect July 1 if signed into law.