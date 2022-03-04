March 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers finalize vote to crack down on disruptive ‘pop-up’ events

Jason DelgadoMarch 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House advances bill shielding personal information in homeless databases

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Frustrating’: Bill banning citizen’s arrests gets no audience in Legislature

HeadlinesInfluence

Financial literacy education requirement for high schoolers passes Senate

social-media-large
The events, fueled by social media, have cost some cities hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Senate voted on Friday to crack down on the rise of disruptive “pop-up” events in Florida. 

The proposal (HB 1435) would empower local sheriffs and leaders to more effectively respond to large, unpermitted gatherings.

Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the bill sponsor. New Smyrna Beach Sen. Tom Wright is the companion bill sponsor. 

Under the bill, a Sheriff may designate a “special event zone” if a gathering is promoted on social media, attended by more than 50 individuals and disrupts street traffic.

Within the zone, authorities may double fines for noncriminal traffic citations. They also may enforce occupancy limits and impound a vehicle for up to 72 hours for a traffic infraction

The bill’s staff analysis cites a series of events in Daytona Beach, which may include “Orlando Invades Daytona.”

Wright said the events are ongoing, and expected to return soon to Daytona. Authorities, he shared, expect more than 5,000 trucks to “descend” in Daytona.

Last time, the city spent more than $171,000 in police overtime to manage the event.

“They go out and they shoot people in the street,” Wright said of some pop-up events. “They beat each other up on the street. They urinate on the street, and they destroy public and private property and think they’re going to get away with it.”

The Senate passed the bill along a 35-3 vote without debate. Three Democratic Senators voted against the bill — Sens. Gary Farmer, Audrey Gibson, and Bobby Powell.

Among other concerns, they believe the bill goes too far.

“I just think our criminal statutes provide adequate penalties and deterrence,” Farmer said. “I think sometimes these automatically enhanced penalties can lead to a potential for misapplication and I certainly don’t believe that was your intention here.”

The bill now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature. It will take effect July 1 if signed into law. 

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump endorses Ashley Moody for re-election

nextSt. Pete approves retroactive pay raises, increases starting pay to $15 an hour for all employees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more