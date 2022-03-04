March 4, 2022
Donald Trump endorses Ashley Moody for re-election
Former President Donald Trump, acknowledges supports after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

trump cpac
'Ashley Moody will never let you down.'

Attorney General Ashley Moody became the first member of the Florida Cabinet to earn Donald Trump’s endorsement for re-election.

The former President’s Save America PAC rolled out the endorsement Friday morning.

“Ashley Moody has been a terrific Attorney General for the Great State of Florida. Since being elected in 2018, Ashley has supported Florida’s men and women in Law Enforcement, and made public safety her top priority. She is a proud defender of the Second Amendment, protects our great Vets and truly knows and understands the importance of Law and Order,” Trump wrote.

“A former United States Attorney, Ashley successfully prosecuted drug, firearm, and fraud offenses and, elected at age 31, was the youngest judge in Florida. As President, I appointed Ashley to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and she has been a crusader fighting opioid abuse and human trafficking ever since. Ashley Moody will never let you down, and I give her my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

As an incumbent, Moody already held an advantage in her re-election bid, bolstered also by the fact analysts see 2022 as a strong year for Republicans. Trump’s endorsement should further help Moody in her quest for a second term as Attorney General.

It certainly further locks in Moody as the favorite should any Republican challengers emerge. So far, only former State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Fort Lauderdale lawyer Jim Lewis have filed as Democrats. And Ayala just announced her candidacy earlier this week, leaving her playing catch-up to Moody in fundraising.

While Moody is the first current member of the Florida Cabinet Trump endorsed for re-election, he has made his pick already for Agriculture Commissioner. Trump endorsed Senate President Wilton Simpson for that role months before he filed.

Of most interest is when or if Trump endorses the re-election of sitting Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump has credited himself with getting DeSantis elected in 2018, and now DeSantis is widely viewed as a potential alternative to Trump in the 2024 cycle. The timing of any re-election endorsement is worth watching amid that larger context. Trump ally Roger Stone says he is running for Governor, adding another wrinkle to that narrative.

One comment

  Matthew Lusk

    March 4, 2022 at 9:31 am

    The question is why would Roger Stone run when DeSantis is doing a most excellent job?

    Reply

Learn more