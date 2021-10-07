October 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody raises $700K in first month of reelection bid
Ashley Moody. Image via Scott Powers.

Renzo DowneyOctober 7, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist corals two dozen South Florida endorsements

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Nikki Fried: Ron DeSantis ‘lying’ about school mask data

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Nikki Fried opposes water injection plan for Piney Point

Ashley Moody in Orlando
The Attorney General leads all but Gov. Ron DeSantis in statewide campaign fundraising.

Attorney General Ashley Moody raised more than $700,000 in the first month of her official reelection campaign.

Moody, who launched her bid for a second term on Sept. 1, raised $702,995 in September, increasing her head start as she looks toward 2022.

The Republican Attorney General’s political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody, began September with more than $2 million on hand.

Friends of Ashley Moody has now raised more than $7 million since it launched three years ago. Most of that flowed to the account in the lead-up to Moody’s 2018 win, but the account showed little activity after Election Day, raising $10,000 or so a month. Fundraising started gaining speed in November when the committee reeled in $90,000. Since February, the committee has consistently brought in six-figure donations.

Excluding Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been raising millions a month of late, Moody has outpaced all statewide candidates in fundraising so far this year. And she has done so with no credible challenger — or any challenger — to bring out donors.

Conversa_728x90

Through Thursday, Moody remains the only candidate running for Attorney General, a statewide elected Cabinet position.

A former federal prosecutor and judge, Moody has proved herself a fundraising machine. A campaign kickoff event on Sept. 28 helped buoy her strong first month.

Despite fanfare among conservatives, Moody has drawn substantial criticism too.

She joined a Texas lawsuit to toss the presidential election results in four states and blasted the Biden administration over Supreme Court concerns.

Big Tech also drew the Attorney General’s ire.

Alongside other attorneys general, she sued Google multiple times over antitrust laws within a year.

Critics lambasted Moody’s trip to the Southern border. In July, Moody, DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss border security issues. Later that month, a government watchdog group ranked Moody among the nation’s top “obstructionists” of “progress.”

Moody’s office called the charges “a blatant political attack from a liberal, dark-money group targeting strong Republican leaders.”

___

Florida Politics reporters Jason Delgado and Drew Wilson contributed to this story.

Post Views: 53

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried: Ron DeSantis 'lying' about school mask data

nextCharlie Crist corals two dozen South Florida endorsements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist pulls in $655K in September for 2022 Fla. Gov. bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more