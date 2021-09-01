Ashley Moody files for reelection as Attorney General

Attorney General Ashley Moody filed for reelection Wednesday as Florida’s top cop.

Thus far, Moody’s path to reelection is without many obstacles.

With no credible challenger – or any- in the race, political prognosticators expect the office to remain in Republican hands for at least a fourth consecutive term.

Elected as Florida’s chief legal officer in 2018, Moody’s focused her first term on a variety of issues including human trafficking and opioid addiction.

A former lawyer, federal prosecutor and judge, she’s also proved herself a fundraising machine – outpacing all statewide candidates except Gov. Ron DeSantis this year.

Friends of Ashley Moody’s running tally showed $134,055 raised across 30 contributions in July. The committee has now raised just shy of $7 million since it launched three years ago.

Moody has also drawn criticism for diving into partisan issues.

Most notably, perhaps, Moody joined a Texas lawsuit to throw out the presidential election results in four states. The move, though unsuccessful, would’ve voided the votes of millions in a move to steer the election in former President Donald Trump‘s favor.

Mood has also emerged as an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden and his border and immigration policies.

Beyond cable news appearances, Attorney General Ashley Moody was among 20 Republican AGs signing on to a letter demanding federal assurances of tighter immigration policy.

Moody later traveled to the southern border alongside DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to discuss border security politics with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Florida, the trio suggested, is receiving a significant share of people crossing the Mexican border illegally.

Moody contracted COVID-19 shortly afterward.

Not least, Moody in June met with Republican leaders in South Florida to rally against court packing, a controversial move that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court to include additional justices.

Moody vowed to fight court packing and any similar efforts by Biden.

In July, a government watchdog group ranked Moody among the “top obstructionists” against “progress” in the nation.

Moody’s office called the charges ” a blatant political attack from a liberal, dark-money group targeting strong Republican leaders.”

Moody proceeded term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2018.