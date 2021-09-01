September 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody files for reelection as Attorney General
AG Ashley Moody gives thanks to Florida law enforcement officers.

Jason DelgadoSeptember 1, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Second Republican files to challenge Pat Gerard in 2022

2022Headlines

Corinna Balderramos Robinson files against Brian Mast in CD 18

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech fired after facing felony charges

ashley moody
Moody’s path to reelection is without many obstacles.

Attorney General Ashley Moody filed for reelection Wednesday as Florida’s top cop.

Thus far, Moody’s path to reelection is without many obstacles.

With no credible challenger – or any- in the race, political prognosticators expect the office to remain in Republican hands for at least a fourth consecutive term.

Elected as Florida’s chief legal officer in 2018, Moody’s focused her first term on a variety of issues including human trafficking and opioid addiction.

A former lawyer, federal prosecutor and judge, she’s also proved herself a fundraising machine – outpacing all statewide candidates except Gov. Ron DeSantis this year.

Friends of Ashley Moody’s running tally showed $134,055 raised across 30 contributions in July. The committee has now raised just shy of $7 million since it launched three years ago.

Moody has also drawn criticism for diving into partisan issues.

Most notably, perhaps, Moody joined a Texas lawsuit to throw out the presidential election results in four states. The move, though unsuccessful, would’ve voided the votes of millions in a move to steer the election in former President Donald Trump‘s favor.

Mood has also emerged as an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden and his border and immigration policies.

Beyond cable news appearances, Attorney General Ashley Moody was among 20 Republican AGs signing on to a letter demanding federal assurances of tighter immigration policy.

Moody later traveled to the southern border alongside DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to discuss border security politics with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Florida, the trio suggested, is receiving a significant share of people crossing the Mexican border illegally.

Moody contracted COVID-19 shortly afterward.

Not least, Moody in June met with Republican leaders in South Florida to rally against court packing, a controversial move that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court to include additional justices.

Moody vowed to fight court packing and any similar efforts by Biden.

In July, a government watchdog group ranked Moody among the “top obstructionists” against “progress” in the nation.

Moody’s office called the charges ” a blatant political attack from a liberal, dark-money group targeting strong Republican leaders.”

Moody proceeded term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2018.

Post Views: 49

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSecond Republican files to challenge Pat Gerard in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories