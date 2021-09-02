September 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida League of Cities names new leadership, award recipients
Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker. Image via Florida League of Cities.

Jason DelgadoSeptember 2, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Concerns over staffing shortages, COVID-19 impact dominate Pasco County delegation meeting

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Nikki Fried taps Farah Melendez for campaign manager

Influence

Nurse anesthetist advocacy group rebrands to ‘nurse anesthesiology’

Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker copy
The new leaders will serve in the 2021-22 term.

The Florida League of Cities announced a change of command Wednesday, including a newly elected president and two officers.

Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker will serve as the League’s president.

Walker, a former police officer, was first elected to the Lakeland City Commission in 2010.

Among other affiliations, he is an immediate past president of the Florida Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and serves on the advisory board of the Salvation Army.

In a statement, Walker described the role as his “dream job.”

“I’m confident about our future, and I’m focused on the issues impacting Florida cities,” Walker said. “I believe we’re in a tremendous position to be stronger and more impactful in the coming year, and I look forward to building on the foundation that’s already been laid.”

Additionally, Port. St. Lucie Councilwoman Jolien Caraballo will serve as the League’s first vice president, and Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross will serve as second vice president.

Walker will serve a one-year term.

The League also announced the recipients of two annual awards.

The League named Indian Harbour Beach City Manager Mark Ryan the winner of the 2021 Defender of Home Rule Award.

The Home Rule Award — the League’s most prestigious honor — is typically awarded to lawmakers who advocate on behalf of the League and member cities during the Legislative Session.

This year, however, is the first time the award is presented to a local official.

Florida League of Cities Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook described Ryan as an “incredibly engaged” and “highly effective” advocate of home rule.

“You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who has worked harder to protect Home Rule during the last decade,” Cook said.

In a statement, Ryan pointed to the horizon and hoped for more anti-preemption bills in the upcoming Legislative Session.

“I want to thank the League for this recognition. But this isn’t all about me,” Ryan said. “This is about Home Rule and the ability of all of us to have a voice in Tallahassee. So, I also want to thank the members of our policy committees as well as the local leaders throughout Florida representing their communities.”

Not least, the League announced Lake Hamilton Vice Mayor Marlene Wagner as this year’s recipient of the League’s E. Harris Drew Municipal Official Lifetime Achievement Award.

Named after Supreme Court Justice E. Harris Drew, the award recognizes local officials who made a “lasting and worthwhile” contribution to their communities.

Drew coined what would later become the League’s motto: “Local self-government, the key to American democracy.”

“I’m speechless,” Wagner said. “There are so many people throughout the state that have done so much for their cities. I sincerely appreciate being selected among my fellow city officials to receive this award. Thank you!”

Among her many contributions, Wagner oversaw implementing many city projects, including a new water treatment facility and a Polk County Fire and Rescue substation.

Wagner served as mayor of Lake Hamilton for 13 years and now serves as Vice Mayor.

Post Views: 63

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPPP poll: CD 7 voters overwhelmingly support Medicare negotiation

nextAshley Moody files for reelection as Attorney General

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories