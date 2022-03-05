March 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Martin Hyde tells Tucker Carlson he’s still running for Congress
Martin Hyde speaks to Tucker Carlson on March 3.

Jacob OglesMarch 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Senate passes law calling for new elections security office under Gov. DeSantis control

2022Headlines

Donald Trump gives Jimmy Patronis his ‘complete and total endorsement’

2022Headlines

Special General Election for Broward, Palm Beach lawmakers set for Tuesday

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 9.32.41 AM
He took to Fox News to slam RINOs and the establishment, but apologized for berating a cop.

Sarasota Republican Martin Hyde made clear to Fox News he is still running for Congress. He’s doing so even after a video went viral of him accosting a police officer in a Valentine’s Day traffic stop.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted Hyde after the Sarasota Herald-Tribune printed a front-page apology from him in which Hyde appeared to drop out of the race in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

On Fox, he discussed why he thinks incumbent Republicans in Congress, like his opponent Rep. Vern Buchanan, are worse for America than Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or liberal New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

“The reason I’m running for Congress,” Hyde said, “…the biggest issue in this country is not the wokes. It’s not the people with the mass. It’s easy to spot the Pelosi’s, the AOC’s. The real problem that we’ve got — and I’ve seen this a lot with you on this show … you talk about it a lot — it’s the RINOs.”

But what’s most notable about the interview isn’t that he trashed the establishment, but that he made clear he’s still in the race. His letter to the local newspaper was credited to “a former Republican Party candidate for Florida’s 16th Congressional District.”

Political consultant Roger Stone also told the Herald-Tribune that Hyde was out.

“I got a message indirectly from him last night that he had decided to withdraw his candidacy,” he said.

At the same time, Hyde was dodgy when asked directly by Florida Politics about his candidacy. “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Hyde has switched gears before.

In 2019, Hyde announced he would drop out of a Sarasota City Commission race after a different video went viral. That one showed Hyde berating Puerto Rican teenagers for using courts at the Bath & Racquet Club in Sarasota. Both videos resulted in Hyde being flooded with intimidating phone calls from across the country.

But days after Hyde dropped out of the Sarasota City Commission race, he said he would continue his candidacy.

“I did what I did,” Hyde said. “It’s not the first time I’ve done it. I’m one of those people that people like to have in their corner when there’s a fight because I don’t shy away.”

But since news of the traffic stop broke, Hyde has disappeared from listings at Republican events.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes law calling for new elections security office under Gov. DeSantis control

nextLegislature passes bill barring step therapy for Mediaid recipients with schizophrenia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more