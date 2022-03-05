Martin Hyde tells Tucker Carlson he’s still running for Congress

Sarasota Republican Martin Hyde made clear to Fox News he is still running for Congress. He’s doing so even after a video went viral of him accosting a police officer in a Valentine’s Day traffic stop.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted Hyde after the Sarasota Herald-Tribune printed a front-page apology from him in which Hyde appeared to drop out of the race in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

On Fox, he discussed why he thinks incumbent Republicans in Congress, like his opponent Rep. Vern Buchanan, are worse for America than Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or liberal New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

“The reason I’m running for Congress,” Hyde said, “…the biggest issue in this country is not the wokes. It’s not the people with the mass. It’s easy to spot the Pelosi’s, the AOC’s. The real problem that we’ve got — and I’ve seen this a lot with you on this show … you talk about it a lot — it’s the RINOs.”

But what’s most notable about the interview isn’t that he trashed the establishment, but that he made clear he’s still in the race. His letter to the local newspaper was credited to “a former Republican Party candidate for Florida’s 16th Congressional District.”

Political consultant Roger Stone also told the Herald-Tribune that Hyde was out.

“I got a message indirectly from him last night that he had decided to withdraw his candidacy,” he said.

At the same time, Hyde was dodgy when asked directly by Florida Politics about his candidacy. “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Hyde has switched gears before.

In 2019, Hyde announced he would drop out of a Sarasota City Commission race after a different video went viral. That one showed Hyde berating Puerto Rican teenagers for using courts at the Bath & Racquet Club in Sarasota. Both videos resulted in Hyde being flooded with intimidating phone calls from across the country.

But days after Hyde dropped out of the Sarasota City Commission race, he said he would continue his candidacy.

“I did what I did,” Hyde said. “It’s not the first time I’ve done it. I’m one of those people that people like to have in their corner when there’s a fight because I don’t shy away.”

But since news of the traffic stop broke, Hyde has disappeared from listings at Republican events.