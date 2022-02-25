February 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Martin Hyde appears to end congressional campaign after traffic flap
Sarasota police body cam footage of Martin Hyde's traffic stop.

Jacob OglesFebruary 25, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill banning lobbying for ex-lawmakers heads to Gov. DeSantis’ desk

2022Headlines

Democrat Adam Christensen ends brief campaign for Ag Commissioner — he’s too young

HeadlinesInfluence

Hours before meeting, House Redistricting Committee publishes two draft congressional maps

Screen Shot 2022-02-22 at 10.40.45 PM
He apologized to Sarasota Police Officer Julia Beskin as he signaled his campaign's collapse.

Sarasota congressional candidate Martin Hyde appears to have ended his campaign against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. The move comes as Hyde received national media attention over a police body cam video of his actions at a traffic stop.

In a letter published by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Hyde apologized for his behavior. But he also made clear he will not be pursuing a seat in the U.S. House at this point.

“I am sorry because in a democracy without congressional term limits, I have taken away the opportunity for people to make changes in a stagnant system that rewards incumbency over innovation and true local representation,” he wrote.

“I was prepared to use my limited resources to mount a congressional campaign based on equity as opposed to elitism — which is the irony of the manner of my demise.”

Hyde was stopped on Feb. 14 for speeding by Sarasota Police Officer Julia Beskin, and news spread quickly based on her ticket mentioning his behavior.

Florida Politics and other outlets later obtained official body cam footage, and the story drew attention. Since then, Hyde has been flooded with voicemails berating him.

A two-time Sarasota City Commission candidate, Hyde had previously picked up endorsements from the local Police Benevolent Association. But the image of him berating an officer incited heavy criticism from supporters of police.

The story picked up coverage in national outlets including HuffPost and Newsweek.

Hyde would not comment to Florida Politics following the release of footage. His long-standing Facebook page “Martin Hyde Sarasota Citizen” was taken out of public view on Thursday. Asked at the time if that signaled news about his campaign, he emailed “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

News broke Friday morning, not in a news article but in a letter published by the Herald-Tribune. The signature line at the bottom of the piece read: “Martin Hyde is a Sarasota businessman and a former Republican Party candidate for Florida’s 16th Congressional District.”

Hyde had largely self-funded his campaign for Congress against Buchanan, an eight-term incumbent Republican. The candidate had loaned his campaign $164,000, and spent much of it on consulting with former Donald Trump associate Roger Stone. Trump ultimately endorsed Buchanan.

For the moment, Hyde’s federal campaign accounts remain open and his official campaign website remains live.

Of note, he has backtracked from reactions to controversy before. During his last run for City Commission, Hyde suggested he would drop out of the race after a video went viral showing him berating Puerto Rican teens at the Bath & Racquet Club in Sarasota. He ultimately decided to continue his campaign, which he lost in 2019 to incumbent Commissioner Liz Alpert.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida leaders react to Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination to Supreme Court

nextHouse passes security deposit alternative bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Lobbying compensation: Here are the Top 25 lobbying firms of 2021
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more