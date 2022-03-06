Rick Scott says he won’t challenge Mitch McConnell’s status as caucus leader

On Sunday morning, Sen. Rick Scott said he wasn’t interested in replacing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell atop the GOP caucus.

The Senator, who heads the National Republican Senate Committee, appeared on the Fox News Channel Sunday. He addressed a question on the issue with salience after reports that former President Donald Trump reportedly wants Scott to ascend to leadership of the Senate caucus.

Asked if he wants to lead Senate Republicans by host Maria Bartiromo, Scott rejected the premise.

“No,” Scott said, saying that he was focused on working to “represent my state” and “making sure Republicans get back the majority in the Senate.” But he again stood his ground on his “11-point plan to rescue America,” a manifesto firmly rebuked by McConnell last week on several points.

Reminded that McConnell said he won’t take up that plan, Scott gamely plugged the proposal nonetheless.

“Give me your ideas,” Scott cajoled. “Should all of our children stand up for the pledge of allegiance, salute the flag, learn that America is the greatest country? Let’s get rid of racial politics.”

The latest reheat of the Scott plan, released last week, shows that despite pushback from McConnell at a Senate Republican leadership press conference, the Florida Senator will continue to co-brand with the proposal.

Friday saw Scott place a frothy op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

“I have committed heresy in Washington,” Scott asserted, before blasting caucus leadership.

“I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve,” Scott asserted.

“There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington, who personally profit while ruining this country.” Scott added. “Bring it on.”

That editorial came after McConnell deemed the plan a loser earlier in the week.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the Majority Leader,” McConnell said. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell continued, savaging two key components of the plan. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

While it may reassure McConnell to know Scott says he doesn’t want to replace him as GOP leader, it’s clear that Scott intends to keep his controversial proposal front and center through November.