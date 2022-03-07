March 7, 2022
Gas prices soar 44 cents per gallon in five days
Image via Drew Dixon.

Scott Powers

AUGGASPRICES
'Drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump.'

Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the West’s response are now fully evident at Florida gas pumps, where prices surged upward 44 cents per gallon over five days. That’s according to a Monday report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average price in Florida hit $3.97 per gallon early Monday, the highest price in a decade, AAA reported.

By dawn, AAA had updated its website to show the average price in Florida had reached $4.01 per gallon, officially the most expensive in 14 years, since July 2008. That is a 49-cent increase in one week.

And this may be only the start.

“Unfortunately, more price hikes are on the way and drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, thus intensifying global supply concerns in what was already a very tight market due to the pandemic.”

The U.S. price of oil surged 26% last week, rising a little more than $24 per barrel.

An increase of that magnitude translates to a 60-cent increase at the pump, AAA reported. That means another 10-15 cent hike is possible.

If that happens, the state average would eventually surpass the previous all-time high, moving toward around $4.12 per gallon. The current record high price for regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is $4.08 per gallon, which was set on July 16, 2008.

On Sunday, the national average price for gasoline reached $4 a gallon for the first time since July 2008. On Monday, it hit $4.07 per gallon.

The least damage to pocket books is being done in St. Petersburg, where prices averaged $3.96 Monday morning. In Fort Myers it was $3.97; Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando, $3.98; and Melbourne, $4.00.

Monday morning’s prices were highest in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where drivers saw an average of $4.11. That was followed by Gainesville, $4.07; Fort Lauderdale, $4.04; Pensacola, $4.03; Panama City and Sarasota, $4.02; and Miami and Tallahassee, $4.01.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

