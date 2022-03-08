Florida Democrats announce ‘One Future Florida’ coordinated campaign

Florida Democrats Tuesday are unveiling their “One Future Florida” campaign, coordinating with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for elections from the U.S. Senate to city councils.

To lead the campaign, the Florida Democratic Party announced the hiring of Ferguson Yacyshyn as One Future Florida’s coordinated campaign director. Yacyshyn is a Sarasota native and a veteran of Democratic campaigns in Florida, Iowa and Virginia.

One Future Florida will house Florida Democrats’ organizing, voter registration, voter protection, and data infrastructure for local, state, statewide and U.S. Senate election campaigns in 2022.

Florida Democrats say they are opening the campaign earlier this year than in previous campaign cycles, launching door knocking and voter registration programs.

“From local city council races to our statewide campaigns against Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are going to run and win everywhere this year, and launching One Future Florida puts us on a strong path to do that. Floridians are fed up with self-serving Republican politicians who are more focused on advancing their own careers than doing what’s best for Florida,” FDP Chair Manny A. Diaz said in a news release.

“Our campaign will focus on engaging diverse communities across the state earlier than in recent cycles to make sure we elect leaders at every level who will work for us,” Diaz continued.

The campaign will be opening bilingual field offices and hiring bilingual organizers around the state.

Florida Democrats said that One Future Florida will “prioritize engaging and mobilizing constituencies across the state that have long been instrumental to Democratic victories.” One goal: to build durable relationships in key Black and Latino communities throughout the state.

The Florida Democrats also talked about dispatching Spanish-speaking staff “to help combat misinformation in Latino communities and roadblocks to voting specific to Black and Latino communities.”

“One Future Florida is built to harness the immense grassroots enthusiasm across the state for leaders who will put hard working Floridians first,” Yacyshyn said in the release.

“Launching this campaign early will allow us to connect with more people and empower more community leaders who will form the backbone of strong campaigns up and down the ballot. As a Florida native, I’m excited to get to work in my home state leading a multilingual team that will help Florida Democrats win at every level this year by meeting voters where they are at.”