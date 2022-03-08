March 8, 2022
50 elected officials say Jared Moskowitz’s the one to succeed Ted Deutch
As hurricane season approaches, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz is staying put. Image via Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Network Florida.

Anne Geggis

moskowitz
The current Broward County Commissioner's campaign for Congress is not even a week old.

Jared Moskowitz’s bid for U.S. Congress is not even a week old and 50 current and former elected officials have already thrown their endorsement to the Democrat.

Currently Moskowitz is the first and only major name to get in the congressional race to succeed Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch. The announcement that the seven-term Boca Raton Congressman would not be seeking an eighth term rocked the South Florida political world and led to a flurry of names surfacing as potential successors.

But, already, a passel of politicians — from the Broward County School Board on up to former congressmen — have decided there’s nobody better than Moskowitz to fill that spot. Currently appointed to serve on the Broward County Commission, Moskowitz made national headlines leading Florida’s Division of Emergency Management through high-profile hurricanes and the pandemic.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book highlighted his “F” rating from the National Rifle Association.

“Jared Moskowitz is a dedicated, battle-proven public servant whose experience over the last two decades has prepared him to represent our community in Congress,” Book said, according to a release from Moskowitz’s campaign. “After the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Jared and I worked closely on the first gun safety legislation our state had seen in more than twenty years.”

Moskowitz said he’s honored by the outpouring of support, much of it from people he has worked alongside, fighting for Democratic priorities. There’s also one Republican in the bunch too.

“I look forward to continuing that fight with their help and I appreciate their faith in my ability to advance our values in Washington,” Moskowitz said.

 Those endorsing him are:

— Former Democratic U.S. Reps. Robert Wexler and Patrick Murphy;

— State Sens. Book and Shevrin Jones, as well as former state Sen. Kevin Rader;

— State Reps. Christine Hunschofsky, Dan DaleyAnna Eskamani, Michael Gottlieb, Carlos Guillermo Smith, Democratic House Co-Leader Evan Jenne, Marie Woodson, as well as former Rep. Irv Slosberg;

— Broward County Commissioners Steve Geller and Nan Rich, both former state senators;

— Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth, Palm Beach County Commissioners Mack Bernard, Melissa McKinlay, and Maria Sachs, as well as Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Joe Abruzzo;

— Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and former Broward County Property Appraiser Lori Parrish;

— Broward County School Board Members Lori Alhadeff, Debbi Hixon, Donna Korn, Sarah Leonardi, and Nora Rupert;

— Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Coconut Creek Mayor Becky Tooley, Davie Mayor Judy Paul, Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz, Hillsboro Beach Mayor Deborah Tarrant, Parkland Mayor Rich Walker, and Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin;

— Boca Raton Council Member Andy Thomson, Coconut Creek Commissioner Joshua Rydell, Coral Springs Commissioners Joy Carter, Shawn Cerra, Nancy Metayer, and Joshua Simmons, Deerfield Beach Commissioners Michael Hudak and Bernie Parness, Margate Commissioners Tommy Ruzzano and Joanne Simone, Miami Beach Commissioner and former state Rep. David Richardson, Parkland Commissioners Ken Cutler, Jordan Isrow, Simeon Brier, and Bob Mayersohn, Pompano Beach Commissioner Cyndy Floyd.

Eskamani said Moskowitz represents some relief from a dispiriting Legislative Session.

This legislative session has been a constant barrage of attacks against our collective freedoms, and we need a partner like Jared at the federal level to help us fight back,” Eskamani said.

Jones called Mosowitz a “practical progressive,” according to a release from Moskowitz’s campaign.

“He’s … ready to protect voting rights, defend our democracy, and advance our agenda as a strong voice in Congress,” said Jones, whose Senate District includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. “Our community needs public servants like Jared, and I absolutely support him in this race.”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

