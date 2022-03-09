Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson wins reelection

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson won a second term Tuesday, defeating City Commissioner Kyle Becker in a municipal election that had been hotly contested.

Nelson, a former state Representative and former Orange County Commissioner, drew 54% of the vote Tuesday night with all but provisional ballots counted, according to unofficial returns posted by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Becker, who has served six years on the City Commission drew 46% of the vote.

Apopka’s mayoral election highlighted a day of local contests in five Orange County municipalities, which also saw the re-election of Mayor Nicholas Fouraker in Belle Isle.

Fouraker won a second term by defeating Holly Bobrowski 59% to 41%, in unofficial returns.

In Apopka City Commission contests, Nick Nesta was elected to replace Becker in Apopka’s City Commission Seat 4, defeating Eric Mock 61% to 39%.

Commissioner Diane Velazquez was re-elected to Apopka’s Commission Seat 2, defeating Wes Dumey by a spread of 70% to 30%.

In Winter Park, Seat 4 Commissioner Todd Weaver won re-election against Elijah Noel, by a vote of 55% to 45% in unofficial returns.

Kristopher Cruzada was elected to an open Winter Park Commission Seat 3, defeating Angela Vaya 52% to 48%.

In Maitland, Colleen Lori Wurtzel won election with exactly half of the votes against two other candidates for the open City Council Seat 1. She defeated Bev Reponen, who drew 33%, and Colleen Lilling, who got 17%.

In Oakland, Town Council Member Rick Pollard won another term defeating Matthew Bunevich 63% to 37% in unofficial returns.

Also in Winter Park, all six city charter questions were approved by voters by sizable majorities.