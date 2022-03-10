March 9, 2022
Sprinkle list: State pours $80M into UF Health Jacksonville trauma center
UF Health Jacksonville

uf-health-jax-social
Big money is coming to the Jacksonville safety-net hospital.

UF Health in Jacksonville is poised to get $80 million to replace its outdated trauma center, with the project making the list of supplemental projects released by the Senate Wednesday.

The Senate will allocate $25 million from its supplemental project “sprinkle list,” with another $55 million coming from the Health Care Appropriations silo for the Leon Haley Jr. Trauma Center. The new facility will be named after the former head of the hospital who passed away while on a family vacation last year.

Those numbers are well above the asks from Jacksonville lawmakers in the budget process. Sen. Audrey Gibson requested $12 million on the Senate side, while Rep. Wyman Duggan asked for $8 million.

A bipartisan effort saw the allocation grow in recent days and weeks, offering a boost to one of the most cash-strapped safety-net hospitals in the state.

The need was acute, as the appropriations request form noted: “Replacing an outdated and overcrowded Emergency Department Trauma Center with a state of the art facility to serve the needs of the citizens of Duval, Nassau, Clay, St. Johns, Baker and surrounding counties.”

One key issue is patient safety itself. The hospital, located on 8th Street near Downtown Jacksonville, handles Duval County Jail inmates.

“Increasing capacity of the Emergency Department would permit the separation of violent and non-violent patients,” read the request.

Both The House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The release of the list Wednesday night is a sign budget negotiations are wrapped and that the Legislature will hit its new planned end date of Monday, March 14.

UF Health is the only safety-net hospital in Northeast Florida, and the rebuild will serve a number of populations. Normal emergency department patients and trauma patients will see improved service. Additionally, the hospital hopes that the new construction will help them handle Baker Act cases.

“Improved facilities will help mitigate boarding (holding) times while awaiting psychiatric bed availability,” asserted the appropriations request.

The lobbyist on record for this project: Joe Mobley of The Fiorentino Group.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

