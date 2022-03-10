March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate zoom ahead with boost to Daytona 500, gas tax cut
Jay Trumbull and Kelli Stargel. Image via Colin Hackley.

Gray RohrerMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Community-based care change brings resources for underserved communities

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers toss another $11 million toward derelict vessel removal program

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Sprinkle list: South Florida gets tiny fraction of last-minute statewide funding earmarks

FLAPOL030422CH033
“Our goal was to make sure that Floridians were able to have as much access to the $200 million (gas tax) reduction."

In a last-second finish, House and Senate budget negotiators agreed to insert a provision giving an estimated $6 million tax break for the Daytona 500 into the large tax cut bill.

The tax cut bill also contains sales tax holidays for a variety of items, including a one-month moratorium on the state’s 25-cent gas tax, starting Oct. 1, which is estimated to save drivers $200 million. The move partially accommodates Gov. Ron DeSantis’ original request for a $1 billion, five-month moratorium starting July 1.

Top House budget writer Rep. Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican, said the start date was picked because October is the month Florida has the least number of tourists. Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, and other legislative leaders had expressed skepticism over DeSantis’ plan, preferring to target Floridians for tax relief.

“Our goal was to make sure that Floridians were able to have as much access to the $200 million reduction,” Trumbull.

The $200 million gas tax revenue, which goes to pay for road projects, will be supplanted with federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.

The final agreement on the tax cut package, HB 7071, will cost the state and save some consumers and property owners more than $650 million. It includes what the House originally passed on March 2 – a hodge-podge of sales tax holidays along with breaks for certain property owners – along with changes preferred by the Senate to alter what qualifies under those sales tax breaks.

For instance, the sales tax holidays for back-to-school items (July 25 to Aug.7), hurricane preparedness items (May 28 – Jun. 10), cultural event tickets (July 1-7) and skilled worker tools (Sept. 3-9) won’t apply to items bought within theme parks.

There’s also a two-year break for impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors; one-year exemptions on diapers and clothing for infants and toddlers; a one-year exemption on ENERGY STAR appliances; a three-month exemption this summer on children’s books, and a reduction in the mobile home tax rate from 6% to 3%.

Tickets for Formula One races and World Cup qualification matches will also be exempted from sales taxes.

Properties in and around the site of the collapse of the Champlain Towers condo building in Surfside will also receive a property tax abatement.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill in the final days of the Session, which was set to end Friday but will likely be extended to Monday, because the constitution requires a 72-hour “cooling off” period before lawmakers can vote on the budget.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget Conference: Legislature agrees to float transportation tax money back to Hillsborough if state receives funds

nextSenate readies school board term limits for vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more