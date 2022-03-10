March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers give $8 million to criminal justice data collection

Jason DelgadoMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers award $2 million to Portraits in Patriotism

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Senate bites off $8.5M to fund dental care program for people with disabilities

Headlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers fund wounded veteran treatment foundation

big-data (1)
The data is collected across all 67 counties.

Lawmakers will provide $8 million to help local governments comply with Florida’s criminal justice data collection effort. 

The Legislature in 2018 created the Florida Criminal Justice Data Transparency program. It requires all criminal justice agencies to collect and submit data to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The goal of the CJDT initiative is to increase public visibility of criminal justice processes throughout the state and to provide policymakers with the information they need to make informed policy decisions,” explains a FDLE website.

Jails, prisons, public defenders and clerks of court are required to submit data to the state, among others. The data is person-based and focuses on those who interact with the criminal justice system — whether they are arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated.  

FDLE also collected administrative data, showing the workload, staffing and expenses of those who report to the database. 

The data is submitted monthly. It is available to the public via an online dashboard, though officials have struggled in recent years to meet deadlines.

Still, it has drawn acclaim as a national model, with some describing it as a medium to provide lawmakers and the public with a means to better assess criminal justice issues. House Speaker Chris Sprowls carried the proposal before taking leadership of the chamber. 

“The person-based CJDT data includes only adult and treat-as-adult records, and contains no personal identifying information,” FDLE adds.

Led by Commissioner Richard L. Swearingen, FDLE employs about 1,900 members statewide and operates on a roughly $300 million budget.

The agency is composed of five divisions —Executive Direction and Business Support, Criminal Investigations and Forensic Science, Criminal Justice Information, Criminal Justice Professionalism and the Florida Capitol Police. 

FDLE is also getting $500,000 to purchase new earplugs for law enforcement officers. According to Police Health, law enforcement officers are 19% more likely to suffer from hearing loss than the general public. 

Both the House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The House and Senate released their “sprinkle lists” Wednesday evening. Leaders agreed on $759 million for local projects.

The release of the list is a sign budget negotiations are wrapped and the Legislature will hit its new planned end date of Monday, March 14.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSprinkle list: Hillsborough County Veterans Resource Center to receive $825K for education space

nextBudget conference: Lawmakers to restock absent broadband funds with COVID-19 dollars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more