Lock the clock: Marco Rubio rails against ‘ridiculous time change’

Sen. Marco Rubio continued Thursday to press his argument that Daylight Saving Time should be made permanent.

Rubio has filed legislation for the last four years to end the twice-a-year practice of changing clocks. And as is his habit, he again pressed the case in a video message released just days before clocks “spring forward” Sunday morning.

“We Americans are about to suffer another ridiculous time change as we spring forward this weekend,” Rubio lamented. “Switching in and out of Daylight Saving Time is outdated, and is only a source of annoyance and confusion.”

The Senator urged America to “lock the clock” and “put all this stupidity behind us,” saying that in addition to “bipartisan, bicameral support” in Congress, that polls were with the clock lock also.

The Sunshine Protection Act, would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country. The measure was filed again last March. But thus far, it has not been a priority in Washington.

The bill has been introduced only to die every year since 2018, despite Florida being one of 20 states to have passed a resolution urging the end of semiannual clock changes.

“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said upon introducing the legislation. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida Legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018.”

Rubio’s bill applies to states that currently take part in DST.

“The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year,” his Senate office contends.

Rubio has made creative pitches to break the American addiction to clock changing, including invoking the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic to that end in 2020.

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said. “More daylight in the after-school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year.”

However, even if this legislation were to finally pass, the mood in the White House is different than when Rubio first brought it forth. Though former President Donald Trump is a fan of permanent Daylight Saving Time — tweeting that “no one likes changing the clock” — President Joe Biden seems agnostic on the matter of clock changes.