March 10, 2022
Rick Scott stresses ‘good working relationship’ with colleagues as Mitch McConnell question recurs
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 10, 2022

Sen. Rick Scott
The question of a GOP leadership rift won't go away.

Sen. Rick Scott again stressed a “good working relationship” with colleagues Thursday as he continued to field questions about his rapport with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Scott, during an interview on the Brian Kilmeade radio show, was asked about the frayed dynamic with McConnell in the wake of the release of Scott’s “11-point plan to rescue America.”

“I have a good working relationship with my colleagues here. I mean, look: there’s people who don’t want to put out a plan,” Scott said. “We work well together.”

Addressing rumors of conflict yet again, Scott said, “There’s a difference. That’s life.”

Scott seems to have found a rhetorical sweet spot after dealing with these questions for a number of days, as the comments on the Kilmeade radio show track with those he made on the Fox News Channel last week.

“I just think there’s a difference of opinion. Some people don’t want to have a plan,” Scott said.

When asked why McConnell “doesn’t want to have a plan” by host Laura Ingraham, Scott sighed.

“Who knows why,” Scott said, repeating vows to “have a plan” and “work a plan” when Republicans regain the Senate majority.

Scott continues to attempt damage control in the wake of McConnell declaring Scott’s 11-point plan dead on arrival at a press conference last week.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the Majority Leader,” McConnell said. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell continued, savaging two key components of Scott’s plan. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

