March 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawsuit demands court implement congressional redistricting plan
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/22-Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, studies the congressional redistricting map prior to the Senate voting on it, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesMarch 11, 20227min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Walt Disney CEO says company is pausing political donations after controversy over ‘parental rights’ bill

BudgetHeadlines

American Cancer Society says budget falls short on ‘high demand’ breast, cervical cancer screenings

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: The Underline in Miami-Dade nabs $3M from state for park amenities

FLAPOL030422CH026
The Governor plans to veto the Legislature's map. A suit argues citizens need one now.

The first lawsuit has been filed over Florida’s new congressional map — or lack thereof.

Plaintiffs sued the state for not having a map implemented a couple months ahead of candidate qualifying. The lawsuit was announced by Democracy Docket, headed by Democratic voting rights attorney Marc Elias.

“Florida needs a new congressional map, immediately,” reads the complaint.

“Voters, candidates, and Florida’s election administration apparatus need a lawful congressional districting plan to ensure the orderly administration of the 2022 midterm elections.”

The lawsuit was filed in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court in Leon County.

Florida picked up a U.S. House seat in the decennial reapportionment process, and must elect 28 U.S. House members this year instead of the 27 representing Florida for the last decade. Existing congressional districts were also balanced based on the 2010 Census and the lawsuit argues they’re no longer balanced. Plaintiffs say the state cannot simply leave existing lines in place until disagreements resolve.

The lawsuit calls for courts to craft and implement a new map altogether that complies with state and federal law.

The Florida Legislature approved a congressional redistricting plan, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has made clear he intends to veto the cartography. The case said that threat has effectively — and predictably — frozen the political process in the state.

“Florida’s new 28-district congressional districting plan must be implemented as soon as possible,” the case states. “Potential congressional candidates cannot make strategic decisions — including, most importantly, whether to run at all — without knowing the state’s new district boundaries, and the filing deadline for the Primary Election is June 17, 2022.

“Moreover, without a valid congressional districting plan, voters will be deprived of time to organize and support candidates running in their new districts. Under these circumstances — with political deadlock a near certainty — judicial intervention is needed to ensure that a lawful congressional districting plan is in place ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.”

Despite being passed a week ago, presiding officers in the Legislature have yet to send the map to DeSantis.

Plaintiffs include nine Florida residents from around the state: Michael Arteaga, Melva Bentley Ross, Brandon Nelson, Andrea Hershorin, Jean Robert Louis, Leni Fernandez, Denny Troncoso, Geraldine Ware and Nina Wolfson. The group sued Attorney General Ashley Moody and Secretary of State Laurel Lee in their professional capacities.

It’s unusual for a Governor to threaten a veto of a map produced by a Legislature controlled by the same political party. But in this case, the lawsuit argued it was predictable.

The Governor’s Office submitted separate map proposals, and DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in early on whether any maps would require preserving the configuration of U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s North Florida district. The request went unanswered, but DeSantis’ office continued to argue the existing Florida’s 5th Congressional District was itself unconstitutional, despite being implemented by the court in 2015.

“The Governor’s opposition to the Legislature’s plan was not limited to press events and social media,” the suit notes, citing proxy statements and a legal brief that laid out arguments against all drafts of a congressional map produced by the Florida Legislature.

Ultimately, the Legislature produced a map (H 8019) that reconfigured CD 5 but replaced it with another Black access seat, unlike the Governor’s drafts. The bill also offered a secondary map (H 8015) that preserves the seat in case the courts rule the first map unconstitutional. As the House considered the maps on the floor, DeSantis tweeted a promise to veto the plan.

Regardless, the lawsuit said Florida needs maps in place, and needs them now.

“The Legislature and Governor have had months to reach agreement on a congressional redistricting plan but have yet to do so,” he said. “In fact, the Governor has made clear that he has no intention of agreeing to the plan passed by the Legislature.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFentrice Driskell's abandoned Black cemeteries bill dies after being buried in Senate

nextAlive and kicking? Senate amends Medicaid managed care rewrite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories