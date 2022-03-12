March 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill adding teeth to PBM rules clears Legislature

Staff ReportsMarch 12, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Medicaid managed care reforms pass, and Floridians are the winners

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Bay Business Journal: John Dingfelder resigns from Tampa City Council

HeadlinesJax

Esther Byrd, defender of Jan. 6 rioters, named to Gov. DeSantis’ Board of Education

pbm
Pharmacy benefit managers who don't register with the state will face hefty fines.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) who don’t register with the state can face a $10,000 fine under a bill that cleared the Legislature this Session.

PBMs negotiate with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurance companies to purchase drugs at reduced prices or promise additional rebates.

They have been pejoratively referred to as “middlemen” due to “spread pricing” — a term describing the practice of charging an insurer one price for a drug and paying the pharmacy a lower cost while pocketing the difference.

In 2018, lawmakers approved limited regulations on PBMs, requiring them to register with the Office of Insurance Regulation. However, that law did not include any mechanisms to enforce the requirement.

HB 357, sponsored by Rep. Jackie Toledo, gives the requirement teeth by allowing the Office of Insurance Regulation to levy a $10,000 fine against anyone working as a PBM who has not registered with the state.

The Tampa Republican has fought for more oversight of PBMs for several Legislative Sessions, arguing they drive up the cost of prescription drugs for all Floridians. When pitching a slimmed-down regulation bill last year, she said PBMs “prey on families and patients in their most vulnerable state, and profit off the backs of everyday Floridians.”

Toledo’s bill also expands upon the 2014 Florida Pharmacy Act, which enumerates the rights pharmacists have when under audit, including one week’s notice before an onsite audit and the right to reimbursement for claims denied due to a clerical error.

But, like the PBM registration requirement, the method of enforcing those rights was limited. If signed, HB 357 would transfer enforcement powers from the Department of Health and the Florida Board of Pharmacy to OIR.

The bill also amends the law to allow the findings of a PBM audit to be appealed through the Statewide Provider and Health Plan Claim Dispute Resolution Program.

The bill cleared both chambers with unanimous votes. If signed by the Governor, it goes into effect on July 1.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlake Dowling: Scams, spoofed calls and no, the FBI doesn’t call first

nextJunior League of Tallahassee hosts 3rd Annual Mighty Meals event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories