Rick Scott denounces ‘murderous thug’ Vladimir Putin after Russians kill U.S. journalist

On Sunday morning, Sen. Rick Scott made his first comments in wake of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, seemingly the latest provocation to the U.S. from Vladimir Putin‘s Russia.

Journalist Brent Renaud, working for the New York Times, was killed Sunday near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. The murder of the 51-year-old journalist was blamed on Russian invaders.

“It’s terrible. I mean, my heart goes out to the family of the individual that was killed. And I hope the other individual has a full recovery. But, I mean, Putin is just an absolute murderous thug,” Scott said.

“We all have to wake up to this is a dangerous world. We have horrible people who want to harm innocent civilians and take away democracy. Whether it’s Putin in Russia or Xi in China or the Ayatollah in Iran, we’ve got to really think of, you know, how we take care of people,” Scott added.

The Senator said he was glad that an aid package passed for Ukraine, but urged that more could be done.

“I wish that we had a President who understood that you basically have to do all, everything. Don’t take anything off the table. Don’t tell your enemy what you’re going to do. Every day, wake up and spend your whole day saying ‘What else could we do to help the Ukrainian people?'”

“I pray for them,” Scott continued. “I pray that Putin ends up in prison, along with everybody that’s helped him for a long time. But in the meantime, we have got to get going here and help. Do everything we can to help Ukraine.”

That includes facilitating a transfer of NATO planes from Poland to the country, a move rejected by Biden as a provocation that would set up “World War III.” Scott is “furious” those planes haven’t moved yet.

Regardless of whether NATO-affiliated and U.S.-yoked Poland officially enters the war in Ukraine, the war in Ukraine has come closer to Poland, with Russia striking the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, a base in western Ukraine a dozen miles from the Polish border used for NATO training missions. Thirty five people have been confirmed dead so far, with up to 200 more wounded in that strike.

“Putin doesn’t dictate the terms of American support. We dictate the terms of American support,” Scott said when asked about that attack.

The Florida National Guard had been training Ukrainians at that location through February, at which point they were repositioned. Scott was not in a position to confirm whether international forces were there when asked about the potential that other NATO support forces could have been killed.