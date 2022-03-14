March 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Closing time: Aaron Bean and the art of agreeable disagreement

Peter SchorschMarch 14, 20226min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sine Die: Lawmakers pass $112.1 billion budget, end Session

Headlines

Florida Clerks celebrate ‘Sunshine Week’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Michelle Diffenderfer, Rachael Santana: In too deep — clean water regulations can make you sink or swim

WORKMANS AARON BEAN 3.14.22
He does have another career brewing.

Florida legislators take pains to disagree agreeably, to preserve a certain decorum in Tallahassee regardless of currents that may roil their counterparts in Washington. Sen. Aaron Bean has developed a singular brand of across-the-aisle workmanship that extends well beyond the Capitol.

The Republican and Senate President Pro Tempore has represented parts of Nassau and Duval counties making up the 4th District since 2012, campaigning on elevating the region’s profile. He has cruised to victory in his Senate races but began his political career as an upstart, a young banker who won a seat on the Fernandina Beach City Commission in 1996. Council members subsequently voted him Mayor-Commissioner. At 29, he was the youngest to hold that office in the city’s history.

He ran for the state House of Representatives in 2000, a decided underdog in a five-county area that had not elected a Republican since the Civil War.

Bean and volunteers campaigned directly to residents, knocking on 40,000 doors. Many doubted he could defeat Democrat Bobby Hart, who was ahead in the polls.

His response: “Check back with me.”

Privately he held his breath until election night. Bean won with 58% of the vote.

“I had no business winning that House seat,” he said.

He has run a combined 16 years in both houses on that same spirit of unstinting optimism and elbow grease. He helped create an alternative health care marketplace in 2008, Health Choices, then proposed it as an alternative to Medicaid expansion under Obamacare. Bean was a Senator by then. He has lobbied prominently for fiscal conservatism, most recently by sponsoring an immigration enforcement bill that critics argued would threaten thousands of migrants, including some who have overstayed visas or might have asylum applications pending.

Bean countered that the bill passed in March relied on federal definitions of legal or illegal migrant status.

“I don’t know if it can be more simple,” he told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Other legislative interests range from school choice to legalizing medicinal marijuana to helping foster parents teach teenagers to drive without facing crippling insurance rate hikes. He has served on several committees and chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee. He is used to dueling with colleagues over ideas; harsh rhetoric from citizens in recent years is another matter.

“We are more polarized than ever,” Bean said, a development he attributes, in large measure, to social media. “I have an ‘Oh, wow’ folder (of comments) from the meanest people, the vast majority of whom don’t know me.”

A tweet, for example, one of several in which he boasted of his son Walker’s achievements on the Fernandina Beach High track and field team, prompted this reply: “If you die, it will teach him a lesson. I hope you die.”

Bean graduated from the same high school in 1985 as valedictorian. He graduated from Jacksonville University. In 1992 he married Abby Bradley, a current commissioner on the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Two sons, Gray and Bradley, were also valedictorians. Bradley, 27, is now a Fernandina Beach City Commissioner.

Sen. Bean continues a hospital development position in private life, as well as what he calls his “side hustle,” auctioneering. A member of the National Auctioneers Association, he has called numerous auctions at benefits since 2010 to supplement his Senate salary of just under $30,000.

He donated his talents for a Jan. 25 “Red Dog, Blue Dog” fundraiser benefiting the Nassau Humane Society and other animal services organizations. Bidding pits a half-dozen Republican legislators against an equal number of Democrats. Organizers hoped to top the $9,600 raised in 2020. But this time, it was Bean standing on top of the bar, working a full-throated crowd from the left side of the room and back again.

The benefit raised more than $59,000.

Now that term limits have ended his Senate service, Bean will have more time for the golf course. He does have another career brewing, however.

“I want to be a motivational speaker,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Clerks celebrate ‘Sunshine Week’

nextSine Die: Lawmakers pass $112.1 billion budget, end Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories