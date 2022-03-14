Lawmakers deliver a Gov. DeSantis priority — eliminating standardized testing

Legislative leaders have sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill replacing the Florida Standards Assessment with progress monitoring, a priority of the Republican Governor as he seeks re-election.

The proposal (SB 1048) would replace the annual standardized testing with a computer-based progress monitoring screening in English language arts and mathematics. The progress monitoring, spaced three times a year, would begin in the 2022-23 school year for students in pre-kindergarten through 10th grade.

Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Díaz Jr. sponsored the bill, which originated after DeSantis rolled out the proposal in September. The Senate passed the bill unanimously earlier this month, and the House approved it 83-31, with six House Democrats voting with Republicans in the majority.

Students would take more strategic tests three times during the school year, with the first two intended to give students, teachers and parents guidance on how to work on the students’ weaknesses. The final “summative” test, late in the school year, would still provide results in time for students to use summer school to meet standards.

The bill also places a cap on class time dedicated to state testing at 5%.

When DeSantis and outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran unveiled the proposal, the Governor called progress monitoring a big priority for the administration. The bill also builds on legislation passed last year that created progress monitoring between kindergarten and eighth grade. This year’s measure extends the progress monitoring to grades nine and 10.

On Monday, minutes after the Legislature adjourned Sine Die and mere hours before lawmakers forwarded DeSantis their measure, the Republican Governor touted progress monitoring as the replacement for the FSA.

“That’ll be more friendly for teachers, for students,” DeSantis said. “It’ll give more feedback for parents, and it’ll mean a lot less time having to take tests in school. So that is a huge win for parents, students and teachers.”

Department of Education Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva, who oversees the department’s public-school operations, told a House subcommittee last month that the quick turnaround time for progress monitoring results will keep parents, teachers and students informed of students’ learning progress in real-time.

“It’s going to help drive instruction, and then that end-of-year summative assessment’s not a surprise,” Oliva said. “We should know how the students are doing, and we should be able to provide opportunities for acceleration.”

Both Díaz and the House sponsor, Orlando Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia, are former teachers and coaches.

Ahead of the 2022 Session, Plasencia told Florida Politics the likeliest opposition is from people who want to see the reform go further. His prediction has appeared to come true.

Democrats in the House have mostly aligned themselves against the bill during the committee process, arguing it still creates high-stakes testing.

Teachers’ unions, notably the Florida Education Association, support the change.

If approved, the legislation would take effect in July.