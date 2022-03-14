March 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anna Eskamani files for re-election in new HD 42
Rep. Anna Eskamani files her paperwork to run in new House District 42.

Jacob OglesMarch 14, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis receives bill keeping college presidency candidates secret

BudgetHeadlines

Kelli Stargel most proud of mental health funding increases

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Anna Eskamani
As a result, what other dominoes will fall?

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, filed for re-election to the Legislature.

The move sidelines much of the speculation the Orlando Democrat has her eye on a run for Congress.

“It’s official: our new district via redistricting for the 2022 Election Cycle will be House District 42,” Eskamani tweeted at the close of the Legislative Session.

The two-term representative confirmed to Florida Politics she intends to seek re-election. Asked if she has ruled out a run for Congress, she replied, “I am running for re-election and very focused on getting to know our new district and finishing my Ph.D. at UCF!”

That’s more academically confident than politically committed. But while there’s talk about Eskamani running to succeed U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Florida’s 7th Congressional District leans Republican on a map passed by the Legislature, but Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening a veto, there’s little certainty about the terrain moving forward regardless.

Eskamani was initially elected in the existing HD 47, flipping it from Republican control to Democrat in the 2018 midterms by defeating Republican Stockton Reeves. The seat was open, and she succeeded GOP Rep. Mike Miller, a candidate for Congress at the time.

The incumbent shared a picture of herself holding new election work, transferring her candidacy Monday to the new HD 42. That’s the seat analogous to her own on a new House map (H 8013) passed by the Legislature and approved by the Florida Supreme Court for use in the 2022 elections.

“This is similar to HD 47, except it also includes the town of Eatonville and the City of Maitland,” she told Twitter followers.

The new district contains almost the entirety of Eskamani’s current turf. A portion of her existing district between U.S. 441 and Fairview Shores shifts into the new House District 40 to the west, while it picks up territory north to the Seminole County line.

There’s one constituent in that district she already knows.

Of note, HD 42 also includes the home of Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, a former Maitland Commissioner elected to the House in the same class as Eskamani. Will this prompt a Democratic primary between two incumbent members of the Florida House?

Goff-Marcil could not be reached for comment. Eskamani said she has talked with her colleague about the decision to seek re-election.

“Yes, of course,” she said. “I am confident it will sort itself out.”

Most of Goff-Marcil’s existing House District 30 is in the new House District 38. But then, that district also includes the home of Republican Rep. David Smith.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 3.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextKelli Stargel most proud of mental health funding increases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories