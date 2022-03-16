March 15, 2022
Lina Teixeira wins Clearwater City Council seat

Daniel Figueroa IV
March 15, 2022

Lina Teixeira
The race was one of the most dramatic Clearwater has seen in recent years.

Artist and gallery owner Lina Teixeira has defeated Aaron Smith-Levin in the race for the soon-to-be vacant Clearwater District 5 City Council seat.

Teixeira received just shy of 44% of the vote. Smith-Levin, who with Teixeira was considered a top contender, got about 36%. Rounding out the slate was the Rev. Jonathan Wade, a local pastor. He cleared just over 20%.

Teixeira, a multilinguist originally from Montreal, came to Florida as a traveling nurse. She and her husband made Florida their first home and never left. She has spent the years since opening a number of businesses, including a medical research company, and has served on a number of city boards and service organizations. She also works as an anti-human trafficking advocate.

“I’ve learned I have a talent, an affinity, for public service,” Teixeira said. “Turning ideas into action, particularly in concert with others who share a common goal, is a powerful way to bring effective change.”

Teixeira and Smith-Levin were considered front-runners in one of the most dramatic races Clearwater has seen in recent years. Smith-Levin is a former Church of Scientology member who has made a name for himself crusading against the Church and its influence in the city. But he has also made a name for himself with a few intoxicated incidents with law enforcement over the last two years.

In the latest, a video surfaced showing the aftermath of Smith-Levin being punched in the face after calling a woman — who he admitted to harassing online — a vulgar word for the female anatomy. In both instances, law enforcement considered him the aggressor.

Teixeira soon sent out mailers proclaiming she would do her fighting in City Hall, not the city’s bars. Smith-Levin returned fire, accusing Teixeira of being “Scientology’s Trojan horse.” Teixeira is, however, not a church member.

Teixeira will replace outgoing City Council Member Hoyt Hamilton, who is vacating his seat because term limits. Hamilton endorsed Teixeira for the seat.

