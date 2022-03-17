Personnel note: Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce adds Lisa Garcia to board

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Emmy award-winning public relations veteran Lisa Garcia has been named to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

FSHCC represents more than 3 million Hispanic people in the state capital and throughout Florida through strategic alliances with more than 150 local chambers of commerce.

Garcia, a partner and Chief Operating Officer at powerhouse Florida communications firm Sachs Media, is a leader in state and national public-purpose initiatives, strategic communications, and crisis management.

During Garcia’s tenure at the firm, Sachs Media has grown into a dominant, respected, and influential statewide and national public relations force, with about 40 full-time employees and a well-earned reputation for being among the very best independent communications companies in the country.

“Lisa Garcia brings such a fresh and meaningful perspective to our Board of Trustees, and we’re excited to have her,” said FSHCC President and CEO Julio Fuentes. “Her work over nearly two decades with some of Florida’s most important businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies gives her insights that will be invaluable to the Hispanic Chamber. She will be an exceptional asset to our organization.”

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2000 in response to the tremendous growth of Florida’s Hispanic population. Today, FSHCC is Florida’s only statewide economic development organization dedicated to Hispanic business owners and is ranked by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and MBE Connect Magazine as one of the top five Hispanic chambers in the country.

The FSHCC created a unique Online Small Business and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and an Access Capital program to connect FSHCC partners with lenders in order to access funding. The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees consists of a virtual “Who’s Who” of Florida businesses and national Fortune 500 companies.

Garcia is the lead strategist on Sachs Media’s work for such state and national clients as the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, The Nature Conservancy, and BlueTriton Brands. In 2019, she was the lead strategist for Rebuild Florida and led an award-winning statewide public education campaign on the long-term recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma, as well as a campaign on voter security and disinformation for the Florida Department of State.

Before joining Sachs Media, Garcia directed campaigns for nonprofit organizations in Washington, D.C. She has extensive experience in partnership building, television production, media placement, branding and marketing, and event planning. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Frostburg State University.

“I’m extraordinarily honored to join the Board of Trustees of such a vital, prestigious, and successful organization,” Garcia said. “For more than 20 years, this the Hispanic Chamber has been an effective advocate representing the concerns of Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs, helping to make Florida a stronger, more economically diverse state. I look forward to being a part of that important mission”