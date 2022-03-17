March 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fernandina Beach infrastructure projects kick into gear as weather warms
Image via Wes Wolfe.

Wes WolfeMarch 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Numbers show Amelia Island tourism bouncing back

NE Florida

Fernandina Beach commissioners advised to tone it down after heated debates

HeadlinesNE Florida

Nassau names interim county attorney, debates next steps

IMG_20220317_151425__01
Marina dredging, waterfront railroad crossing work is set to start in the historic district.

Marinas fill and sometimes railroad crossings have to adjust. But for Fernandina Beach, infrastructure projects to address both issues will be underway as warm-weather tourism heats up around the port city’s historic district.

“The marina dredging will start their mobilizing this week and will start digging either the end of this week or beginning of next,” City Engineer Charlie George said at the last meeting of the Fernandina Beach city commissioners.

“So, that will be an interesting view. The railroad and waterfront roadway improvements project with Ash, Center and Alachua, they’re under contract. We’re going to wait until after Shrimp Fest to actually mobilize to the site. We’re going to start working on Ash Street first. We’re going to put out a notice to the public of what’s going to go on, because there’ll be some traffic situations and pedestrian situations and things like that, so that will be going out.”

The annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is April 29-May 1.

The marina project is jointly funded by the city and the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND), with each contributing around $750,000 to the effort.

“The funds available through FIND are generated through a relatively small millage on your annual property taxes — 0.0320 mills; less than $10 on my tax bill,” City Manager Dale Martin said in his weekly column. “Thank you to FIND for the continuing financial support for marina/waterfront projects. With that help, three significant projects will be completed this year — within a matter of months actually.”

The railroad crossings are by Front Street, which runs longitudinally along the Amelia River waterfront in the historic district. The crossing at Alachua Street is expected to be the final part of the railway improvements, following Ash and Center.

“The Alachua Street crossing project will also include streetscape improvements along Alachua Street — between North Front and North Second streets,” Martin wrote. “The streetscape improvements — sidewalks, lighting, landscaping — will also be extended on North Second Street, perhaps as far north as Broome Street. Significant private development efforts, both commercial and residential, are underway — and more planned — in that area of downtown.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce adds Lisa Garcia to board

nextNumbers show Amelia Island tourism bouncing back

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories