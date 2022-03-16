‘Shaken’ Rick Scott reflects on emotional toll of Volodymyr Zelenskyy presentation: ‘Everybody internalizes it’

Sen. Rick Scott reflected Wednesday on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the powerful presentation of its leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appealed to Congress for more help earlier in the day.

“I walked out of there just shaken,” Scott said during an interview on the cable news program Fox Business Tonight.

Scott suggested that the presentation, which included graphic depictions of the devastation wrought by Russian marauders, affected all of his colleagues in the same way.

“He showed the video today, and I think everybody internalizes it. I think of my daughters, I think of my wife, I think of my grandkids,” Scott told host Sean Duffy.

“My heart goes out,” Scott added, before hitting Putin and those close to him.. “We need to hold them accountable.”

Putin and his “cronies,” the Senator added, “need to go to prison for war crimes”

Earlier in the day, Scott castigated the Joe Biden administration for not facilitating a transfer of Polish planes to the Ukrainians.

“President Biden needs to make a decision TODAY: either give Ukraine access to the planes and anti-aircraft defense systems it needs to defend itself, or enforce a no-fly zone to close Ukrainian skies to Russian attacks. If President Biden does not do this NOW, President Biden will show himself to be absolutely heartless and ignorant of the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children and families,” Scott said.

“This is a fight for democracy and our security. The United States must lead the world in both supporting Ukraine and destroying Russia for its horrific attacks and unjust war. Children are dying. The video President Zelenskyy showed today was difficult to watch and absolutely heartbreaking. After seeing these images and hearing his calls for help, it would be purely heartless and unacceptable to do nothing,” Scott added.

“The United States has the power to give Ukraine what it needs to win and ensure Putin and his thugs personally feel the pain of this ruthless and unlawful invasion. We must use it,” Scott affirmed.

Scott made similar points on Fox Business, urging for planes and anti-tank and anti-aircraft equipment to be given to the Ukrainians and for the U.S. to “do everything we can to help the Ukrainian people defend their freedom.”