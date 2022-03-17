Mike Pompeo endorses Bill Posey for re-election

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has endorsed Rep. Bill Posey for re-election.

“Bill has a record of getting results and fighting for our America First priorities,” Pompeo said. “He is exactly who the country needs right now to get back on the right track and hold the (Joe) Biden administration accountable for their failed policies and lack of transparent leadership. We need more leaders like Bill who aren’t afraid to hold government accountable, stand up to Communist China and unleash American energy. I’m proud to endorse him.”

Posey, a Rockledge Republican, welcomed the support.

“I am grateful to my friend, Secretary Pompeo, for his support,” Posey said. “While serving in Congress together, Secretary Pompeo and I fought for our shared conservative values and while he served in the (Donald) Trump administration, I worked alongside him to stand up to China and put America first. Now, I’m honored to have his endorsement to continue that important work and get America back on track.”

Pompeo served in the U.S. House from 2011-2017. Posey, a former state Senator, has served in Congress since 2009.

Posey is a heavy favorite for re-election. A redistricting map approved by the Florida Legislature (H 8019) will change his district little, with Florida’s 8th Congressional District losing a portion of east Orange County and gaining a chunk of Volusia County in the Oak Hill area. About 58.11% of voters in the district voted for Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential election, compared to just 40.53% who favored Biden.

But what may be more significant about Pompeo’s involvement is voicing support for a Florida incumbent as he explores a potential run for President himself.

He endorsed Posey through the Champion American Values PAC, which aims to promote candidates with conservative principles

Pompeo left Congress when former President Trump tapped him first to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He was confirmed in 2017, and a year later, Trump appointed him to head the State Department.