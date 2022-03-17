March 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Pompeo endorses Bill Posey for re-election

Jacob OglesMarch 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesTampa Bay

John Dingfelder to be replaced on Tampa City Council by April 7, public applications to open Monday

2022Headlines

First month of fundraising for Emily Slosberg-King’s open seat draws more than $100K

pompeo posey
The former Secretary of State served with the Congressman in the House.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has endorsed Rep. Bill Posey for re-election.

“Bill has a record of getting results and fighting for our America First priorities,” Pompeo said. “He is exactly who the country needs right now to get back on the right track and hold the (Joe) Biden administration accountable for their failed policies and lack of transparent leadership. We need more leaders like Bill who aren’t afraid to hold government accountable, stand up to Communist China and unleash American energy. I’m proud to endorse him.”

Posey, a Rockledge Republican, welcomed the support.

“I am grateful to my friend, Secretary Pompeo, for his support,” Posey said. “While serving in Congress together, Secretary Pompeo and I fought for our shared conservative values and while he served in the (Donald) Trump administration, I worked alongside him to stand up to China and put America first. Now, I’m honored to have his endorsement to continue that important work and get America back on track.”

Pompeo served in the U.S. House from 2011-2017. Posey, a former state Senator, has served in Congress since 2009.

Posey is a heavy favorite for re-election. A redistricting map approved by the Florida Legislature (H 8019) will change his district little, with Florida’s 8th Congressional District losing a portion of east Orange County and gaining a chunk of Volusia County in the Oak Hill area. About 58.11% of voters in the district voted for Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential election, compared to just 40.53% who favored Biden.

But what may be more significant about Pompeo’s involvement is voicing support for a Florida incumbent as he explores a potential run for President himself.

He endorsed Posey through the Champion American Values PAC, which aims to promote candidates with conservative principles

Pompeo left Congress when former President Trump tapped him first to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He was confirmed in 2017, and a year later, Trump appointed him to head the State Department.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa City Council narrowly avoids deadlock in repealing controversial noise ordinance

next'A modicum of dignity': Tampa City Council, in reversal, unanimously approves Tenant's Bill of rights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories