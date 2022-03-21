March 21, 2022
Gov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

Jason Delgado

court judge gavel
The appointments fill vacancies at the 4th and 5th Judicial Circuit courts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments on Monday.

James Kallaher, of Fleming Island, will serve as a 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge. He fills a vacant left by the resignation of Judge Daniel F. Wilensky.

Kristie Healis, of Brooksville, will serve as a 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge. She fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William H. “Bud” Hallman III.

A Navy veteran, Kallaher has served as a partner and shareholder at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin since 2021. He is a Navy veteran and law graduate of Florida Coastal School of Law. Kallaher holds a bachelors degree from the University of Missouri.

The 5th Judicial Circuit of Florida is a five county Circuit. It includes Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter County. According to an online career bio, Kallaher is a decorated Navy aviator.

“Jim served on active duty in the United States Navy, flying the F-14 and F/A-18,” the bio says. “Jim is a graduate of TOPGUN and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He served several tours of duty overseas, including in Kuwait and Afghanistan.  Jim retired from the United States Navy Reserve in 2013 as a Commander.”

Healis has served as a Judge on the Hernando County Court since January 2017. A Rutgers School of Law graduate, she served previously as a solo practitioner for 11 years. Healis holds a bachelors degree from Plymouth State University.

The 4th Judicial Circuit Court is Florida’s largest circuit court. It includes Clay, Duval and Nassau County.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

