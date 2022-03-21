March 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nassau’s interim county attorney takes on permanent role

Wes WolfeMarch 21, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesJax

‘Get moving’: LeAnna Cumber stresses infrastructure, personal narrative in Jax mayoral rollout

nassau county
Former County Attorney Mike Mullin resigned following allegations of illegal behavior regarding public records.

One part of Nassau County’s ongoing county attorney saga concluded Monday afternoon with the unanimous appointment of Interim County Attorney Denise May as the permanent replacement for former County Attorney Mike Mullin. Mullin resigned last week amid allegations of illegal behavior regarding public records.

“I apologize — I went out of town with my children for spring break, and it was an eventful week,” said Aaron Bell, chairman of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners. “Didn’t expect that, but, when we hired Ms. May, we hired her with the expectation that she would take the position as county attorney when Mr. Mullin retired. Maybe the timing was not what we expected, but certainly I think the expectation was that Ms. May would move into that role.”

Bell recounted May’s qualifications and the process that brought her to the assistant county attorney job last year.

“We’ve had an extended interview with Ms. May,” Bell said. “She’s had the job now for six, seven, eight months. She was an assistant city attorney for St. Augustine for a number of years. She’s been in private practice, she’s been … an assistant state attorney.

“My suggestion is, and I did watch the meeting on Wednesday where this was discussed, but my suggestion is we have the open and transparent process to fill the assistant county attorney position, and that we promote Ms. May to the county attorney position.”

She’ll serve in an interim capacity until May and county human resources staff work out a contract, which should be accomplished within a month.

“It has been a trying week for all of us, and emotional at times,” May said. “It was always my understanding that I would be able to move in. That said, I did hope to have Mr. Mullin around for a little longer. That said, I am qualified, I am ready to take the next steps to bring this county into efficient, transparent governance, as is your strategic priority.”

Before she accepted the assistant county attorney job in July 2021, May was working on building a new house in a different county.

“She had another offer to go somewhere else, and she was building a house there, in another county … and we poached her,” Commissioner John Martin said. “That’s why this was kind of like a curveball at the other meeting (to possibly seek other candidates), because she got out of that house deal and bought a home here — her and her husband relocated here, she went to work for us.”

As for Bell and his spring break, he showed up to Monday’s special commissioners’ meeting with his right arm in a sling from an incident Sunday.

“Never expected that last week would be such an eventful week,” Bell said. “A huge, huge shout-out to the fire and rescue folks from Station 90. Unexpected need for them yesterday when I managed to flip an ATV on myself. They took awesome care of me, and very professional, so, thank you.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 3.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextGov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories