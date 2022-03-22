March 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis to proclaim runner-up as ‘best female swimmer’ after transgender athlete wins NCAA race
Ron DeSantis

Jason DelgadoMarch 22, 20224min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill allowing ‘seizure action plans’ for students lands on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

HeadlinesTallahassee

Leon County Commission backs off marijuana civil citation ordinance

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 3.22.22: Sunshine SCOTUS — long COVID-19 — STOP PUTIN — natural gas

BUDGET062920CH02
The proclamation will mark DeSantis’ latest jab at the NCAA.

Gov. Ron DeSantis jumped into the national debate over transgender athletes on Tuesday, announcing plans to offer a nonbinding measure proclaiming a new 2022 NCAA women’s swim champion.

The proclamation will name Virginia’s Emma Weyant, a Sarasota native, as the “best female swimmer” in the 500-yard freestyle swim event. It, however, will not affect the actual standings of the recent event, as NCAA rules govern the race.

Weyant finished second last week in the contest against University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Thomas is the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Thomas finished the event in 4 minutes and 33.24 seconds, per the Associated Press. Weyant trailed with a time of 4:34.99.

Speaking at a news conference in Wesley Chapel, DeSantis decried the NCAA for allowing transgender athletes to “destroy women’s athletics.”

He further accused the athletic governing body of undermining the “integrity” of competition and “crowning somebody else.” DeSantis never mentioned Thomas by name.

“We need to stop allowing organizations like the NCAA to perpetuate frauds on the public,” DeSantis said. “They are putting ideology ahead of opportunity for women athletes.”

The proclamation will mark DeSantis’ latest jab at the NCAA. The pair last year locked horns over legislation restricting a transgender woman’s ability to play in women’s sports.

Despite warnings of economic ramifications, DeSantis persisted against the NCAA, signing the legislation on the first day of Pride Month.

“I think that there’s just some people afraid to speak out. …  So in Florida we’re going to be very clear,” DeSantis said. “When they try to counteract the ability of women to realize their dreams, we are going to speak out about that.”

A former college athlete himself, DeSantis praised Weyant as a “superstar” athlete. The 20-year-old took home a silver medal last year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“If the NCAA was willing to actually ensure the integrity of women’s competition, she would have been crowned national champion,” DeSantis contended.

A 2024 GOP presidential contender, DeSantis has risen into conservative stardom, in part, by leaning into culture war issues and bucking COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Republican-led Legislature completed the 2022 Legislative Session earlier this month, and pushed through bills on multiple controversial issues such as abortion.

They also established a new election fraud police force, implemented restrictions on classroom instruction about sexuality and gender, and doubled down on a crackdown against illegal immigration.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Forestry Association endorses Wilton Simpson for Ag Commissioner

nextDelegation for 3.22.22: Sunshine SCOTUS — long COVID-19 — STOP PUTIN — natural gas

One comment

  • Republican swim team

    March 22, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    he’s giving her a Republican trophy of participation lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Move over March Madness, it’s Veto Season
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more