Florida Medicaid hits Sunshine Health with $9M sanction for not paying providers’ claims

Florida’s largest Medicaid managed care vendor, which came under scrutiny for failing to pay claims for sick children over several months, is being fined a record $9 million by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

State regulators also are placing sanctions on Sunshine State Health Plan and requiring the managed care plan to take a series of “corrective” actions before members can be auto assigned to the plan. The temporary enrollment ban impacts the Medicaid managed medical assistance and Medicaid managed long term care plans.

“The Agency for Health Care Administration takes our obligations seriously to ensure high quality health care is delivered to all enrollees in the Florida Medicaid program,” states the letter levying the sanctions. That letter was sent by Brian Meyer, assistant deputy secretary for Medicaid, to Sunshine President and CEO Nathan Landsbaum late last week.

The letter to Sunshine stated there were more than 121,000 claims from health care providers where payments were either delayed or not made at all. The claims were identified either through complaints from providers or by the health plan itself.

Immediate attempts to get comment from Sunshine Health Plan were unsuccessful.

Sunshine officials have previously stated that the errors were a result of the company’s merger last year with WellCare, the state’s second largest Medicaid managed care plan.

Previous news accounts detailed how, for months, Sunshine had failed to pay providers for some of the state’s severely sick children that receive coverage as part of Medicaid’s children’s medical services portion. At least one provider shut down.

A review of the data shows that 48,694 long-term care claims were denied for allegedly having wrong diagnosis codes. That’s 40% of the 121,227 unpaid claims.

AHCA levied a fine of $75 for each claim and is asking the company to explain in detail how it has fixed the claims payment process and whether claims have been reprocessed and paid. State officials also want Sunshine to show it can process claims promptly while moving forward and to hold weekly phone calls between AHCA and company officials.

The state is giving Sunshine 30 days to pay the fine of $9,092,025. Sunshine has 21 days to contest the fines and sanctions.

AHCA does not routinely issue “sanctions” against Medicaid managed care plans, nor are corrective action plans often required.

It is not clear how long the corrective action plan will be in effect, but it won’t be lifted for at least one month. AHCA has put five requirements on the managed care company in the corrective action plan, including a mandate that “at a minimum” the plan shows its processing systems are able to pay claims. Sunshine must also show that the claims processing systems work for at least a 30-day period.

The corrective action plan also requires the health plan to provide a detailed summary showing that all the claims had been reprocessed and paid. Sunshine must provide a detailed description of the steps taken to resolve all identified system issues. Finally, the state is requiring the health plan to offer training to providers on proper claims submission processes.

There are more than 5 million people enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid program today. Most of them are required to enroll in a Medicaid managed care plan. Sunshine Health Plan is the largest Medicaid managed care plan in the state.