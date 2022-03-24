Hazelle Rogers making Broward County Commission bid; raises $33K in first month

The Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes and former Democratic state Representative has filed to run for Broward County Commission and has raised $33,016 in the first month of the campaign.

Hazelle Rogers represented House District 95 for an eight-year stint starting in 2008 and was elected Lauderdale Lakes Mayor in 2016. Her mayoral term runs through 2024.

For the District 9 Commission seat, the native of Jamaica is competing with Democrat Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, who filed to run for office this month and has not yet reported any money raised or spent. The seat is currently occupied by Commissioner Torey Alston. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the seat to take the place of Dale Holness who resigned from the Commission to run for Congress.

Notable names on her Rogers’ list of donors include Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller, also a former state Senator and attorney, gave her $100; Corey Shearer, who has served as president of Broward County Democratic Black Caucus, gave $20.22; and Lauderdale Lakes City Commissioner Beverly Williams, gave $100;

She received the maximum $1,000 donation from Louis Biasi, a Wellington investor; Arje Holdings LLC, a North Lauderdale company; Lauderdale Meats in North Lauderdale; George Platt, a Fort Lauderdale lobbyist; Edwige Jean-Glaude, a Miami Lakes medical staffing company owner; Prinston Jean-Glaude, also involved in a Miami Lakes health care business; Dr. Joseph Gravel of Miramar; Carter Royse LLC, a Fort Lauderdale food service company; Patsy Food Prep LLC, a Margate food processor; LSN Partners, a Miami consulting firm; Bernie Friedman, a Fort Lauderdale attorney; Carlton Branker, a Pembroke Pines accountant and Elizabeth McNeil, president of a West Palm Beach construction company.

Real estate interests made up the single-biggest sector of Rogers’ supporters, giving her a total of $8,500. From that sector, Rogers received $1,000 contributions from Stewart Goodrich, a Hollywood property investor; William Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale real estate investor; Marlene Omphroy, a Lauderdale Lakes real estate agent; Thomas McDonald, a Parkland developer; Blackfin Properties & Investments of Fort Lauderdale; Douglas Management & Realty of Plantation; Blackwood Partners LTD of Plantation; and Blackpool Associates of Plantation.

Rogers’ campaign spending was less than $500, with the biggest amount, $140, going to campaign software.

The campaign was facing a Feb. 10 to report all campaign finance activity.