Florida Senate Democrats announce slate of fundraisers

It’s fundraising season, and Senate Democrats have an extensive lineup of events scheduled for the summer and fall.

The caucus, led by Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, unveiled four high-dollar fundraising events benefiting the party’s Senate campaign apparatus.

“After a hard-fought session in Tallahassee, we are more determined than ever to see our candidates to victory this cycle – and we can’t do it without your support,” an email announcing the schedule reads.

The first in the series of events will be held on April 20 in Tampa. Democrats have snagged a box for a Journey concert at Amelie Arena, and they’re welcoming anyone with a $5,000 check to join them, presumably with “Open Arms.”

Those who miss the concert will need to book a flight — the next stop on the agenda is Napa, Calif., where the caucus is welcoming donors to join them for a “Napa Getaway” May 31 – June 3. It’ll take $15,000 to get in the door.

In September, the crew is planning a weekend in New York. Specific dates are still in the works, but the cost of admission is $10,000.

The final planned event is a trip to a Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn. Donation packages range from $15,000 to $25,000, but those hoping to tag along will also need an invite from Senate Democratic leadership. Dates are still to come, but the party has penciled it in for November or December.

In the email, Book said more fundraisers will be added to the schedule as the 2022 election season progresses. RSVPs for the announced events can be sent to Florida Senate Victory finance director Sierra Fareed.

Currently, Democrats hold 17 of 40 seats in the Senate. The party faces long odds to flip the chamber this year, but redrawn maps approved during the Legislative Session could see the party pick up a seat.

According to a performance analysis by MCI Maps, the redistricting plan includes 22 Senate districts where voters favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and 18 that went for Democrat Joe Biden.