March 24, 2022
Carlos Trujillo helps launch law firm with offices in Florida and Washington

Ryan Nicol March 24, 2022

'We are excited to launch Continental PLLC at the intersection of law, business and government.'

Former Ambassador and state Rep. Carlos Trujillo is helping launch a new multipractice law firm with offices in Florida and Washington.

Trujillo is founding Continental PLLC with lawyers John Arrastia Jr., Anne Corcoran and Jesus M. Suarez. Arrastia and Suarez bring experience in the international, commercial and bankruptcy areas, while Corcoran and Trujillo have expertise in government, corporate and litigation fields.

Continental PLLC will focus on those areas to serve clients in legal, political and business environments in Florida and Washington, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean.

The founding partners said they “are thrilled to combine John and Jesus’ market-leading litigation practice with Carlos and Anne’s depth of experience in government and politics,” according to a statement released Thursday morning.

“We are excited to launch Continental PLLC at the intersection of law, business and government,” they added.

Trujillo is a former state lawmaker. He joined the House after winning a 2010 contest for the seat in House District 116. Following a redistricting effort, Trujillo ran in 2012 for House District 105, where he again won.

In 2017, Trujillo left the House when he was appointed to serve as a Special Advisor to the United States Mission to the United Nations during the U.N. General Assembly. Former President Donald Trump later appointed Trujillo to serve as an Assistant Secretary of State dealing with Western Hemisphere affairs. But that appointment ended up stalling out.

Trujillo is a known critic of several Latin American regimes. He was an early backer of opposition leader Juan Guaidó of Venezuela as Guaidó attempted to wrest power from Nicolás Maduro.

Trujillo previously served as a founding partner of Trujillo, Vargas, Gonzalez & Hevia, LLP in Coral Gables.

Arrastia and Suarez both practiced at Miami-based Genovese Joblove & Battista, P.A. Corcoran, meanwhile, came over from the firm Nelson Mullins.

Associates Carlos E. Alvarez and Angelo M. Castaldi are also joining Continental PLLC.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

