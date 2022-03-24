March 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fernandina port commissioners eye ethics, public record policy changes
Ocean Highway and Port Authority is dragged back into court.

Wes WolfeMarch 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

OHPA responds, says Nassau property appraiser yet to serve notice of lawsuit

NE Florida

No decision yet on sanctions for Fernandina port operator

NE Florida

Fernandina port authority sued over property taxes

272055345_307978864691046_2395149614183964765_n
The board attorney reminded commissioners about public records in personal accounts and on personal devices.

The ongoing process to professionalize the operations of the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) took a step forward as the board’s attorney sought feedback on reorganizing and streamlining board policies. Public records access — an ongoing issue involving the port and a source of active litigation — was a notable focus.

“There are some things that I’m going to recommend that we change, given some recent activities,” board attorney Patrick Krachowski said at Wednesday night’s meeting. “But overall, the way this board is structured, the way this board likes to operate, I don’t see a need for wholesale change.”

He also brought up the idea of an annual state ethics training program for board members. Krachowski determined the training is not required for the board, but may be a good idea.

“I encourage you all to do that. It’s not necessarily fun, it can be annoying, but it can also protect you,” Krachowski said.

Commissioner Miriam Hill agreed.

“I think it’s good to do ethics training,” Hill said. “I think that it would improve the way we (operate).”

Krachowski is working on a new public records policy, but modeling it on municipalities could prove problematic because the OHPA simply doesn’t have the staff these policies usually demand.

“It has to be tailored to who we are and what we are, but obviously … this has been a big issue, taken a lot of time,” Krachowski said.

Hill pointed out they need a policy to deal with text messages, retention of them, what constitutes a public record, and what to do when there’s a public record on a personal device.

“If you’re not able to make that available for inspection, then you need a system for retaining it,” Hill said. “So, what the Florida (Commission on Ethics) has advised me is that if you get a text message, screenshot it and send it to the admin. You should have a response on your text messages that’s sort of a canned response that, ‘I don’t text public business. Please email me at this address for public business.’”

She related a story about sending a personal text to someone at the city of Fernandina Beach, and received an automatic response about public business and where to send the email. Krachowski said the policy should be not to text OHPA business on personal mobile phones, and advised commissioners on their email activity.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re using your personal email address,” Krachowski said. “If you’re talking about OHPA business, then it’s fair game — it’s public record. That doesn’t mean all your personal communications become a public record, but it creates a problem. It creates an intrusion into your personal device and your personal email account.

“So, especially with texting, it’s a situation that all government entities in the state of Florida deal with on a daily basis.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallahassee rezoning passes amid conflict of interest concerns

nextOHPA responds, says Nassau property appraiser yet to serve notice of lawsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Medicaid hits Sunshine Health with $9M sanction for not paying providers’ claims
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more