CDR Health closes statewide COVID-19 monoclonal antibody sites

CDR Health announced their COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy sites across Florida will close Thursday at 5 p.m. due to recent announcements that federal COVID-19 funding will expire.

In a statement released on Twitter, the company said they closed the sites this week and statewide testing sites last week because Congress has not renewed funding. However, CDR Health’s Tallahassee Clinic will continue offering the treatment, in addition to COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said the company would reopen the sites across Florida if Congress passes a funding bill that covers monoclonal antibody treatments.

“Unfortunately, without renewed funding, providing free mass monoclonal antibody treatment options to the public is not possible,” Vidal-Duart said.

Since the start of the pandemic, CDR Health has provided more than $500 million in goods and services, including 4 million COVID-19 tests, 2.7 million vaccinations and 150,000 monoclonal antibody treatments.

“I am extremely proud of the CDR team, who has worked tirelessly since March 2020 to rapidly adapt to meet these healthcare challenges by combating the impact of COVID-19 on our communities in Florida,” Vidal-Duart said.