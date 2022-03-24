Last Call for 3.24.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

If you want to donate to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, GoFundMe shouldn’t be the first place you go.

While many of the fundraising campaigns on the site were launched in earnest, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warned Floridians on Thursday that there are scads of scammers leveraging the crisis to make a quick buck.

“As we’ve seen after disasters, crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe are riddled with fraud. With nearly 1,400 Ukraine relief fundraisers currently on GoFundMe alone, consumers should beware before giving. Many good people worldwide want to donate to Ukraine relief efforts, which creates an opportunity for cyber thieves. Unfortunately, we see this all the time in Florida following hurricanes and disasters like the tragic Surfside condo collapse,” Patronis said.

“Tragedy brings out the best in some and the worst in others. Consumers must be on the lookout for ‘GoFundMe’ style crowdfunding charity sites that anyone can easily set up a fake fundraiser for any cause. Always do your research and only give to reputable charity groups and crowdfunding campaigns that you have verified. Stay on guard online and don’t let your donation go into the pocket of a scam artist.”

Patronis’ office issued a tip list to help Floridians do their due diligence. The first step: check to see if there’s a comment section. It might be a scam if the organizers aren’t fielding questions about spending the funding or how much will go directly to support efforts.

Another telltale sign is charity names slightly off from well-known legitimate charities, so read the organizer’s name closely. Patronis’ office also recommends donating via credit card rather than wire transfers or apps such as Venmo, which have fewer fraud protections.

Finally, navigate over to the BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance and run a quick search on their Check-A-Charity tool. If the organization doesn’t show up, consider it a red flag.

Quote of the Day

“We don’t agonize. We organize.”

— U.S. Rep. Val Demings, on challenging U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

