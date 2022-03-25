March 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Pompeo tells Sarasota Republicans he wants back in the center of international challenges
Mike Pompeo at Statesman of the Year Dinner in Sarasota. Photo by Jacob Ogles.

Jacob OglesMarch 25, 20226min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Agency for Health Care Administration names Brock Juarez new Communications Director

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Paul Renner picks Allison Carter for Chief of Staff

FederalHeadlines

Low marks for Joe Biden on economy as prices rise

Mike Pompeo in Sarasota
"I’d give anything to be back there."

From Cuba to Ukraine to China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America faced dangerous challenges around the world. And he doesn’t believe any would seem so grave if former President Donald Trump still occupied The White House.

That’s what Pompeo told a crowd in Sarasota as he accepted the Republican Party of Sarasota’ anniual Statesman of the Year honor.

The Kansas Republican touted successes abroad during his four years as part of the last administration, first as CIA director and then as Secretary of State. He also lamented a lack of leadership on the part of President Joe Biden, who he said has failed to deter bad actors around the globe.

In front of a Florida crowd, Pompeo hit first on an international event close to home. He noted his political organization quickly sounded support for pro-democracy protests in Cuba that started last summer.

“When the Cuban people rose up it took up two seconds to issue a statement saying we support them,” Pompeo said. “It took this administration weeks to figure out if they are with democracy or they are with Castro and which side of the argument they would take. It’s malfeasance of the highest order.”

The former Congressman and administration leader took jabs at media as small as his hometown The Wichita Eagle in Kansas and as prominent as The New York Times and The Washington Post, both of which declared him the worst Secretary of State in history.

But throughout a speech, he spoke with levity and humor, even as he addressed some of the greatest international threats to the United States.

He called North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un an “evil authoritarian thug,” then noted he broke Dennis Rodman’s record for longest time in talks spent by an American with the dictator.

He slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into the Ukraine. And he assailed Chinese President Xi Jimping frequently referencing an America in decline, while sounding alarms that the nation may not hold some same pull on the international stage it did a few years ago.

But, ultimately he said, it won’t be any leadership in Washington that sets the nation’s future. It’s American citizens who will determine of Jinping’s prediction ever takes place.

Advertisement

“You are the bulwark to make sure that never ever happens,” Pompeo said.

He joked that at a VIP event in Sarasota, some offered suggestions how he should spend 2024. He made no commitments to run for President, but suggested his years of public service are far from over.

“Some of you said it’s nice to have a break and be out of the fire and the center of things,” he said. “The truth is, I’d give anything to be back there still doing it.”

His comments didn’t exclusively reach overseas. He reminded the crowd he first arrived in Washington with the Tea Party movement in 2010, the last time Republicans in the House ended a speakership for Nancy Pelosi, and said it’s time that happened again.

He hammered on domestic issues, including attacking Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for a reluctance to define the word “woman.”

And he offered an assessment of the greatest threat in the world. It’s not Putin, Xi or Kim or the Iranian leaders who have threatened his life.

“The greatest threat to America is this nation will forget and walk away from its Judeo-Christian founding.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLow marks for Joe Biden on economy as prices rise

nextPersonnel note: Paul Renner picks Allison Carter for Chief of Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Christian Ulvert leaves Annette Taddeo’s gubernatorial campaign
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more