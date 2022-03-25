Personnel note: Paul Renner picks Allison Carter for Chief of Staff

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner has selected government and public policy expert Allison Carter to serve as his Chief of Staff during the 2022-2024 term.

“Allison brings an unmatched level of expertise through her work within the public and private sector,” said Renner, a Palm Coast Republican.

“Her extensive experience at the legislative and cabinet level, along with her government affairs engagement in the state and federal arena, have prepared her well to serve the Florida House of Representatives and our great state. I look forward to working with Allison as we continue to make Florida the place Americans think of when they think of freedom and opportunity.”

Carter is currently the Director of Government Affairs at the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association. Previously, the Florida State University alumna served as the House’s Chief Process Adviser, the Director of Program Management under former CFO Jeff Atwater, and as the Senate Majority Office’s Staff Director.

“Public policy has always been an integral part of my career and a passion of mine, and I am thrilled to continue that calling under Speaker-designate Paul Renner’s leadership,” Carter said. “I look forward to working with him on behalf of the Florida House of Representatives and on the important opportunities and challenges facing our nation’s third-largest state.”

Renner is set to become House Speaker after the November elections. From mid-April through his swearing-in, Carter will be on staff at the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee.

FHRCC is the primary fundraising apparatus for GOP state House campaigns. Renner took over as chair of the committee in September, and in his first quarter at the helm it raised $1.8 million. It’s currently stocked with $2.9 million heading into what is widely expected to be a favorable cycle for Republicans.