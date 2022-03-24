March 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Agency for Health Care Administration hires new communications director
Simone Marstiller

Christine Jordan SextonMarch 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

No state had a bigger gap last year between deaths and births, but migration kept Florida’s population growing

2022Headlines

Christian Ulvert leaves Annette Taddeo’s gubernatorial campaign

HeadlinesSt. Pete

St. Pete approves $2.5M contract with St. Vincent DePaul to help homeless families

DJJ Secretary Simone Marstiller
Secretary Simone Marstiller is filling the role with the hire of Brock Juarez.

The job has been vacant for three months, but Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Simone Marstiller has hired a new communications director.

Brock Juarez, formerly the director of corporate and strategic initiatives at Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, begins his new post at AHCA this Friday, according to an agency spokesperson.

Juarez will be paid $90,000 annually. He replaces Tiffany Vause, who left the agency in December.

AHCA did not provide Florida Politics with a copy of Juarez’s job application. Nor did the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, where Juarez worked for 18 months before joining the agency.

Prior to working at Florida Healthy Kids, Juarez worked for Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Juarez isn’t the first AHCA Communications Director that has ties to Patronis. Katie Strickland, deputy chief of staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, worked as Patronis’ spokeswoman before moving to AHCA. She then departed AHCA for a job in the Governor’s Office.

Juarez’s wife, Bergen Juarez, also works at AHCA. According to her LinkedIn page, Bergen Juarez has been working in the agency’s communications department on social media management and content development. Bergen Juarez is considered a full time “OPS” employee and earns $18 an hour. An agency spokesperson told Florida Politics that Bergen Juarez will shift from her job in the communications department that her husband will manage and will instead work in the Medicaid office.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCoronavirus aid-funded hotel prompts call for state aid shut-off for Broward County

nextSt. Pete approves $2.5M contract with St. Vincent DePaul to help homeless families

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Medicaid hits Sunshine Health with $9M sanction for not paying providers’ claims
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more