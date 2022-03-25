New ad pitches Wilton Simpson as a conservative ‘workhorse’

Facing the possibility of another Republican entering the race for Agriculture Commissioner, Senate President Wilton Simpson is touting his conservative credentials in a new digital ad.

The ad’s opening line: “Most politicians are show ponies, but conservative Wilton Simpson is a workhorse.”

The video features clips of Simpson next to farm equipment, rolling through rural Florida in a GMC Sierra, chatting with a few county sheriffs and closing out with some shots of him shaking hands with farmers.

“When socialist Democrats threatened the 2nd Amendment Wilton Simpson defended our gun rights. When Planned Parenthood radicals push for taxpayer-funded abortions, Wilton Simpson shut them down. When limousine liberals called for a state income tax, Wilton Simpson stopped them cold. When RINO Republicans backed amnesty for illegals, Wilton Simpson fought to ban sanctuary cities and secure our border,” the ad says.

“That’s why Wilton Simpson is the only candidate for Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture who has the complete and total endorsement of President Trump. There are always show ponies on the ballot but take President Trump’s advice. Choose conservative workhorse Wilton Simpson for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture.”

Simpson’s campaign has released several high-profile endorsements this week, including nods from the National Rifle Association, Florida Forestry Association and 59 county sheriffs. As the ad notes, Simpson also has Trump’s endorsement, which he received before he even signed up to run for the Cabinet seat.

The endorsements and ad come as Republican Chuck Nadd, an Afghanistan veteran and former Black Hawk pilot, has indicated he may enter the race because Simpson is not, in his words, a “Ron DeSantis Republican.”