March 25, 2022
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘seizure action plan’ bill into law

Jason Delgado

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (9)
The bill will require school employees to undergo training to care for students with seizure action plans.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday allowing parents to draft “individualized seizure action plans” that school staff could follow in the event their child has a seizure.

The plans will provide school staff with a student’s medical and personal information. It also will include the contact information of parents and health care providers.

Miami Democratic Rep. Nick Duran and Sunrise Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb are the bill sponsors (HB 173).

Under the new law, school employees — including nurses, bus drivers, bus aides “or any officer or agent of the school district” — will have to attend training on how to care for students with a submitted seizure action plan.

Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia carried the Senate companion bill. Speaking to Florida Politics in January, Garcia said the bill is “close to home” for her “as someone who suffered” from seizures for a “very long time.”

“I haven’t, fortunately, for the last 25 years,” she added. “But I think that creating awareness with regard to children with epilepsy and seizures is very important.”

The proposals garnered bipartisan support in both chambers. The legislation also calls for those staff members “acting in good faith” — without willful misconduct, gross negligence or recklessness — to be provided immunity from liability.

Putting the legislation into action will have no fiscal impact on the state, according to a Senate staff analysis. It may, though, cost school districts to provide the required training and care planning, staff wrote. The cost is “likely minimal,” the staff analysis adds.

Karen Basha Egozi, CEO of nonprofit Epilepsy Florida, thanked the sponsors for “tirelessly championing” the legislation this Session.

“Thanks to their hard work, Florida is giving parents the tools to know their kids can attend school safely, and with the full knowledge that if their child has a seizure, school personnel will be ready to deal with it,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to this legislation becoming law.”

The bill will take effect July 1.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

