Nikki Fried taps Mitchell Berger as Campaign Finance Chair

Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign announced Monday the addition of Mitchell Berger as its campaign finance chair.

Berger, the founder and chairman of the law firm Berger Singerman, has represented a range of corporate and political clients. His past clients range from from AOL Time Warner to Vice President Al Gore and Joseph Lieberman in the post-2000 election Florida lawsuits. He has spent more than 20 years involved in Democratic politics.

“Mitchell is easily one of the most well-respected attorneys and political figures in the state of Florida,” Fried said. “He has spent his career involved in a range of issues that affect Floridians every day, from the environment to education. His experience spans decades, and I am incredibly grateful for his service.”

Berger’s political leadership experience includes time as a senior adviser to Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign, as a member of the Obama Victory Fund’s National Finance Board in 2008 and as a Democratic National Convention delegate in 1996 and 2000.

He also served on several boards and commissions in Florida, including the Broward County Water Advisory Board, the Florida Keys Advisory Board and the Environmental Financial Advisory Board to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Berger said he is excited to join Fried’s campaign.

“The excitement and energy behind her candidacy is growing by the day,” Berger said. “For the first time in 24 years we can finally have a Governor who puts Floridians first, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make that happen.”