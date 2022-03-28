March 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

At Oscars, Florida’s LGBTQ education bill target of joke
Oscars hosts Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Image via AP.

Associated PressMarch 28, 20224min1

Related Articles

Headlines

Joe Biden finds no respite at home after returning from Europe

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.28.22

2022Headlines

Florida Chamber endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

Schumer Sykes Hall
They said it.

At the Oscars, they said gay.

The first political salvo of Sunday night’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles came in the opening monologue, when Wanda Sykes — one of the trio of hosts for the show — took a thinly veiled jab at Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed a Republican-controlled state Legislature earlier this month.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” said the openly gay Sykes. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

She and fellow hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall then repeated the word “gay” multiple times, as many in the crowd such as Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman smiled and applauded in delight.

The bill, which passed earlier this month and has been staunchly defended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Its passing by Florida lawmakers rejected an onslaught of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

It has been loudly opposed by LGBTQ advocates, the White House and many within the entertainment industry.

The shot at the Florida bill wasn’t the only political jab the hosts took in their opening monologue.

“This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty towards women and children,” Hall said.

“Damn that Mitch McConnell,” Sykes responded.

Hall said she was merely setting up a line about Oscar-nominated “The Power of the Dog.”

And they didn’t just target politics as joke subjects to open the show: The trio also made light of the controversial decision to have eight Oscars presented before the show, basketball star LeBron James’ hairline and even the Golden Globes.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Chamber endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

nextNuclear fears in U.S. amid Russia-Ukraine war grow

One comment

  • Liars Dice

    March 28, 2022 at 7:41 am

    It is a lie to call at the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The Dems lie about it because they know the people want it and they couldn’t beat it on honest terms. So they repeat the big lie over and over. The Dems lie. Plainly and repeatedly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories